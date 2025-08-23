Shedeur Sanders Has Blunt Response About Future With Browns
The Cleveland Browns have an interesting decision on their hands ahead of the NFL's fast-approaching roster cut-down deadline. With five quarterbacks currently on the roster, Cleveland must decide how many signal callers they want to carry on the regular season 53.
Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders started camp in what was presented as a four-way competition for the starting job. That competition ended earlier this week when the team named Flacco the starting quarterback leading into Week 1.
That leaves Pickett, Gabriel, Sanders and even camp arm Tyler Huntley duking it out for the rest of the spots, however many are left. The prevailing thought throughout camp has been that Cleveland will keep an unprecedented four quarterbacks. It's an idea that executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry gave credence to during the broadcast of the team's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams, Saturday.
Following a rough outing in the Browns preseason finale, Sanders was specifically asked about his status with the team ahead of Tuesday's roster shave-down. From his perspective, he's got nothing to worry about.
"Obviously," Sanders said after a pause, when asked whether or not he felt he belonged on the team. "I think, overall as a player, I've put in the work. I feel everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that's all I can ask for. I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong – they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in high regard, of course. It's not my decision."
Sanders was just 3-for-6 for 14 yards and took five sacks during the second half of the win. It was a far cry from the thrilling 14-of-23, 138-yard, two-touchdown performance he had in Carolina two weeks prior.
"Obviously, I feel like I can improve in a lot of areas, like the same thing I said last time," Sanders said of the performance. "I'm excited for the opportunity to get out there and play."
Despite the rough outing, the team has expressed a desire to show patience with Sanders after taking him in the fifth round of the NFL draft. It would also be hard to imagine Berry parting ways with a new draft pick so soon. The same can be said for Gabriel, who also is a lock to make this roster, particularly after a nice outing against the Rams.
Only time will tell how Berry decides to handle the Browns QB conundrum. He could look to trade one of the four – perhaps Pickett, however, the organization just traded for the former first-round pick this offseason and seems to really like his game.
Or this may all just end with the Browns doing something rare, and carrying four signal callers into the regular season.