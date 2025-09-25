Shedeur Sanders says he's ready to play for the Browns right now
Shedeur Sanders might be the third quarterback on the depth chart, but that's not stopping him from keeping fans excited about the potential of seeing him this year.
“If things happen, if things pan out where I play, then I’ll be out there and I’ll be ready to play,” Sanders said on Thursday. “I’m ready to play right now.”
Sanders says he’s ready to play for the Cleveland Browns right now. But head coach Kevin Stefanski might not feel the same way, as the team will continue to start veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. After Flacco, the assumption has been that the Browns will hand things over to Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who the team drafted 50 slots ahead of Sanders.
“If you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said.
To his point, Flacco has been one of the worst graded quarterbacks in the NFL throughout three weeks. While the Browns were able to squeak out a victory against the Green Bay Packers, it was widely in spite of Flacco.
Browns fans and talking heads have spent countless hours debating when the keys will be turned over to the rookie quarterbacks. If Flacco continues to struggle, they could insert Gabriel sooner than later. That would pave the way for Sanders to be one snap away.
Sanders exploded onto the scene in Cleveland after one of the most dramatic slides in the history of the NFL Draft. Despite being a fifth-round pick, the hype surrounding the legendary Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was felt throughout the city and organization from the moment he touched down in Cleveland.
And the play matched on the field right away.
Sanders was consistent throughout training camp. However, the Browns brought him along very slowly. He was named the team’s starting quarterback for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers where he was very impressive, throwing two legitimate NFL touchdown passes.
But against the Los Angeles Rams in Cleveland’s preseason finale, Sanders regressed. He was sacked five times and held onto the football for way too long, proving that there was still some development that needed to be done. After that game, the Browns decided to roll with Flacco as the starting quarterback with Gabriel as the backup.
Sanders has been running the scout team at practice, and recently revealed that he feels as if he’s sped up his processing speed and decision making on the field.
In a recent interview, Shedeur’s father and former coach, Deion Sanders, revealed that he still believes that Browns fans will get to see his son this season.
According to the 23 year-old, he will be prepared to run with that opportunity whenever it arises.