Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message After Being Drafted by Browns
While draft projections usually fluctuate, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was widely expected to be a first-round or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His ensuing tumble to the fifth round caught many by surprise, but the Buffaloes' passer is a Cleveland Brown at long last.
Sanders' brother, Shilo, was streaming live on Twitch to capture the Browns' selection at No. 144 overall. The family and draft party celebrated, and Shedeur Sanders even jumped into a pool to cap off his euphoric moment.
The 23-year-old quarterback then took to social media after his long slide came to an end. His message was just three words long.
Sanders has made four posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account since Thursday. Ahead of the draft, he posted, "I’m built for whatever today may bring," and after going unselected on Day 2, Sanders wrote, "Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING."
On Saturday morning, prior to the beginning of the third day of the NFL Draft, Sanders made one final post before being taken by the Browns in the fifth round.
"Another day, another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love," Sanders said. "Thank you GOD."
The Browns responded to Sanders' message with one of their own, captioning their photo, "got his moment."
The Browns have made seven selections through the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team has taken two quarterbacks, two running backs, a tight end, a defensive tackle and a linebacker.