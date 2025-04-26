Browns Digest

Shedeur Sanders Has Epic Reaction to Being Drafted by Cleveland Browns

The Browns' newest draftee celebrated after his long wait came to an end.

Gavin Dorsey

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) laughs during the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was widely predicted to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only did Sanders go unselected on Thursday, but he wasn't picked on Friday either.

It only makes sense that Sanders and his family celebrated accordingly when he finally heard his name called on Saturday. The Cleveland Browns drafted Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round, and his brother Shilo, also a potential draft pick, was streaming live on Twitch to capture the moment.

The Sanders brothers immediately burst into a dance, with the well-prepared Shedeur donning a Cleveland Browns hat.

Sanders' unexpected draft slide was improbable, but Cleveland's selection of the Buffaloes' passer was even more surprising given the team's pick of Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel just two rounds earlier. The Browns have now doubled up on quarterbacks and running backs in the NFL Draft's first five rounds, which has never happened in the Common Draft Era.

Cleveland has also drafted Michigan DT Mason Graham, UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger, Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. and Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson through five rounds.

After his initial reaction, Sanders celebrated by jumping into a pool, which was also captured on video.

Sanders and Gabriel join a Cleveland quarterback room that currently includes Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as an injured Deshaun Watson. All four will likely have the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job after head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed an open quarterback competition at Friday night's press conference.

