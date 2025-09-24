Shedeur Sanders shares excitement following latest Browns addition
Shedeur Sanders may be one of the only third-string quarterbacks in the NFL who regularly speaks with the media. That was to be expected by Cleveland Browns fans given the high-profile nature of his entire career and life in general up to this point.
While Sanders and his supporters are still waiting to see him play in a regular-season game, the young signal-caller is keeping busy every single week with an important job in practice: running the scout team.
This unit is filled with plenty of practice squad players, including some who earned their jobs in the preseason with spectacular plays. Gage Larvadain was a fan favorite this summer and just recently rejoined Sanders on scout team as a practice squad addition. But the good vibes don't stop there, as Mentor, Ohio's own Luke Floriea was added to the unit today after a stellar preseason. The only thing that could slow him down, literally, was a hamstring injury that ruined his shot at making the initial roster.
Sanders now has two of his favorite targets back on the practice squad and expressed his excitement about it to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. The young quarterback said "We're ready" when talking about his scout-team targets.
This enthusiasm is great to see from Sanders as he awaits his turn as an NFL starting quarterback. And given the way the offense has operated so far this season, it's not an impossibility that he does get a start in 2025.
For now, he will mimic the opposing team on scout team with two young targets to build chemistry with. Floriea is especially exciting due to his local ties. He is a Mentor High School alum and built up his reputation at Kent State, where his play ultimately earned him a shot with the Browns.
Fans should remember the rookie's amazing one-handed catch in the preseason, which came courtesy of a perfect throw from Sanders on the road in Carolina.
It would be incredibly easy, and arguably understandable, for Sanders to avoid speaking with the media at all given his current status on the roster. Instead, he is making the best of it and putting in time with players he may lean on in the future if he does end up starting for the Browns.
And if he doesn't end up starting for the Browns? The experience of running a proper offense under Kevin Stefanski on a daily basis won't hurt in the slightest.