Shilo Sanders pulls off hilarious Shedeur prank at Browns game
Shedeur Sanders may have not had much fan interaction on Sunday.
But his brother Shilo Sanders certainly did.
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers met his past Sunday for an in-division clash, with the home-sided Steelers coming out on top, 23-9. Pittsburgh dominated from start to finish, with the Browns scoring just nine points, all on field goals.
Many have questioned rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel's play through two games. He currently has 430 yards, three touchdowns and a 57.3% completion mark to go alongside an 81.2 quarterback rating. Those aren't glamorous numbers by any means, as the former Oregon Duck hasn't been able to give the Browns a win yet as the starting quarterback.
Due to that, questions have surfaced on whether or not Shedeur Sanders should be given a chance to start. However, the spotlight stayed off him on Sunday against the Steelers as he remained on the sideline.
Instead, his brother Shilo took home the attention.
Shilo showed up to the game at Acrisure Stadium dressed up in a Shedeur jersey with the known No. 12 plastered on the front. He also sported the gold "legendary" chain that Shedeur is often times seen with. He was posing as his brother to trick unlucky game attendees.
The stunt, which was done for a YouTube video, drew a lot of attention from the fans as he walked around outside of the stadium.
Fans came up to him and asked him for autographs, took photos with him and also talked to him about how they were yelling that they "wanted to see you play." Unfortunately for the fans, those autographs won't hold their weight as real signings from the former Colorado quarterback, many of whom were Steelers fans.
After the recent trade of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns moved Sanders to the QB2 spot. Before, he was the team's emergency quarterback on Sundays, but now, he has a legitimate chance of getting time on the field on gameday.
When the game concluded, the Sanders brothers met up outside of the locker room and joked back and forth together.
While Shedeur is currently on an NFL roster, Shilo is still looking to get another shot in the league. Shilo previously played for the Tampa Bay Bucanneers before being cut in late August. He is currently still a free agent.
Maybe the Browns should give him a call. After all, the brown and orange does look good on him.