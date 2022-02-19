Steelers hire Brian Flores as Defensive Assistant

Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores to help out on the defensive side of the ball. A hire that came out of no where, especially with the recent happenings.

Pittsburgh Steelers have added an interesting name to their coaching staff. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will be joining the Steelers.

The team announced Saturday afternoon they would hire Flores as a Senior Defensive Assistant and Linebackers Coach.

This comes at an interesting time where Flores was notably suing the NFL essentially. Flores comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree and very well could be a hot name for next head coaching cycle. That is as long as everything goes well with the Steelers, and with the defense they have, there’s no reason to think things won’t go well.

Having spent 2019-2021 with the Dolphins, Flores did some good things there, including winning more games than he should have.

There’s a lot of change with the Steelers right now, from the quarterback and general manager stepping down, to a new defensive coordinator. Flores comes off as a good hire immediately for the Steelers organization.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!