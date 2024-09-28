Analyst Brutally Rips Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Things just keep seem to be getting worse for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Many viewed the 2024 NFL season as a do-or-die year for Watson after a couple of disastrous campaigns to begin his Browns tenure.
However, Watson has not delivered early on, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has seen enough.
During a recent episode of First Take, Smith let loose on Watson, saying that he is "very disgusted" with the Cleveland signal-caller and thinks that the Houston Texans version of Watson is gone.
“I don’t know what the hell happened to him since that period of time," Smith said, referencing Watson's Texans days. "But the only thing we do know about him is that the cases against him went away, but so did his game. Because we ain’t seen that quarterback since he departed from Houston.”
Of course, Smith was referring to the sexual misconduct allegations against Watson a few years ago, all of which were settled.
However, new allegations involving Watson have surfaced, so it may not be the end of his legal troubles.
In terms of his on-field performance, the 28-year-old has been subpar through the first three games of 2024, throwing for 551 yards, three touchdowns and a couple of interceptions while completing 57.8 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 71.4.
Given all of the injuries that have befallen the Browns' offense this season, it's hard to pin all of the blame on Watson. But based on how poorly he played in his first two years in Cleveland, he isn't exactly getting a lot of leeway. The fully guaranteed $230 million deal he signed with the Browns upon being acquired in 2022 isn't helping, either.
Cleveland is 1-2 and will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.