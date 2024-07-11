Surprise! Browns' Myles Garrett Ranked As The Top Edge Rusher By NFL Executives, Coaches and Scouts
Every year, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranks the top 10 players at each position group based strictly on feedback from NFL executives, coaches and scouts. His published peer reviews are one of the most sought-after pieces of content as fans gear up for another football season.
The best part about these rankings is that there is no media bias and no playing favorites. There are just reviews from people whose job is to coach and evaluate these guys.
The result? The most honest and accurate rankings list available.
On Wednesday, Fowler published the list of top 10 edge ushers, and as a shock to nobody, Myles Garrett checked in at number one.
Garrett is coming off his best NFL season, which resulted in his first Defensive Player of the Year award. Garrett's stats were off the charts, but his impact on a football game goes far beyond the numbers. He is impossible to block and teams have to account at least two linemen and one extra body to him at all times.
He is the destroyer of offensive schemes and unlocks everyone else on defense to play free and execute their jobs with ease. No better result of his impact than Cleveland having the No.1 defense in the entire NFL in 2023.
Heading into 2024, the Browns will again lean on Garrett's greatness to continue to push Cleveland toward a deep playoff run. There is only one thing left for Garrett to accomplish in Cleveland. He has remained with the Browns after many tough seasons, he won the Defensive Player of the Year, he bought a portion of the Cavs and he is now ranked as the best edge rusher in all the NFL.
The final step for number 95? Bringing a Lombardi Trophy back to Cleveland.