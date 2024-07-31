Browns Digest

The Cleveland Browns Have Two Of The Top 15 Offensive Guards In Madden 25

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, led by their two prolific guards. Both Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller received high Madden 25 ratings.

Cole McDaniel

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
For several years now, the Cleveland Browns have been considered to have one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL. Two of the biggest reasons for this position group being a strength for the organization are the two starting guards. Joel Bitonio is a seasoned veteran on the left side and Wyatt Teller is a mauler on the right side. These two players make the jobs of those around them much easier, especially in the run game.

Unfortunately for the Browns, last season was one riddled with injuries on the offensive line. The revolving door of players in the starting lineup was mostly at either tackle spot though. Teller was able to play in all 17 regular season games and the playoff game against Houston. He was the lone regular starter to accomplish this in the 2023-24 season. Bitonio battled through a back injury at the end of the season, but still managed to play in 15 regular season games and the postseason matchup.

These two players are skilled, they are tough and are often looked at as two of the best linemen in the league. This was further validated by the EA Sports Madden 25 offensive line ratings on Wednesday. Joel Bitonio is the No. 4 left guard and No. 8 offensive guard overall in the rankings with a rating of 87. He is an 88 for strength, 91 for stamina and really reliable with a 97 injury rating. As for Teller, he is the No. 7 right guard and No. 12 offensive guard overall with a rating of 86. Teller got a 93 for strength, 92 for stamina and 91 for injury ratings.

Although the 98 overall rating for Myles Garrett drew most of the attention for the Browns on Wednesday, these strong ratings for Bitonio and Teller are nothing to overlook.

These two players will be a massive part of clearing out running room for Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, along with giving Deshaun Watson time to throw in the video game and in real life.

Offensive guard talks to official after a flag.
Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) reacts after he was flagged for a holding penalty in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Now if their fellow offensive line teammates around them can remain healthy in the 2024-25 season, that will go a long way for the Cleveland Browns offense.

