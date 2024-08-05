This Trade Package Could Land Cleveland Browns Star WR Brandon Aiyuk
The Cleveland Browns have begun rising up the list of potential trade suitors for San Francisco 49ers' star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Recently, one NFL analyst reported that the Browns were one of the top suitors for Aiyuk.
While a trade to acquire Aiyuk would be a great move for Cleveland, there are questions about what they would have to give up to get a deal done. We may now have an answer to that question.
Mary Kay Cabot, a renowned reporter covering the Browns, has suggested that Amari Cooper would almost certainly be headed back to the 49ers. She also stated that a combination of an elite player and some draft picks would be the likely price.
Would trading Cooper and a pick or two for Aiyuk be a wise move for Cleveland?
Aiyuk is coming off of a big-time season in 2023 with San Francisco. He ended up catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
Those numbers proved that he is more than capable of being a true No. 1 wideout. Acquiring him would also give the Browns a 26-year-old wideout who would be signed to a long-term extension. He would be the new No. 1 wide receiver for years to come.
Cooper would be tough to lose. But, he isn't getting any younger and Cleveland could see this kind of move as an opportunity to keep their window open longer.
Obviously, the other question would become, what picks would the Browns have to give up along with Cooper?
In an ideal world, they would part with nothing more than Cooper and a third-round pick. However, that may not be enough to make the 49ers pull the trigger.
Everything about this situation depends on how much value Cleveland has to give up. They are not in a depserate situation at the wide receiver position and therefor should not overpay to get Aiyuk.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Browns and Aiyuk. Until something is set in stone about Aiyuk's future, Cleveland will continue being linked as a top-notch trade suitor for him.