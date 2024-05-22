WATCH: Browns' Superstar Denzel Ward's First Pitch Misses A Little High
The former Nordonia Knight, Ohio State Buckeye and current Cleveland Brown Denzel Ward had the honor of throwing out the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday Night. Unlike the many that have done it before him, Ward put his unique twist on his first pitch.
Instead of firing a strike down the middle or lobbing a pitch toward the plate, Ward took his own approach. He started his "windup" by doing his signature celebration and then crow hopped into a high fly ball that landed about 20 rows into the crowd behind home plate.
It was a perfect first pitch for a guy who has become a legendary Ohioan and the heart of the Cleveland Browns secondary that has been the best in the league.
Tuesday marked the beginning of Ward's seventh season in the league and his seventh season in Cleveland. From Ward's first day through his sixth season, he has been a difference-maker. In his very first game, he intercepted Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and right away, the Browns knew they had a gem.
Ward is now the veteran presence in a secondary that has a chance to be the best position group in the league. Ward leads cornerbacks Greg Newsome, MJ Emerson, Cam Mitchell and safeties Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman.
While the urgency will not get turned up quite yet, this secondary group will be challenged right away in 2024 when the Browns welcome the high-powered Dallas Cowboys to Cleveland Browns Stadium. There really are no off-weeks in the NFL but this year will be especially tough for Cleveland. They will face the Bengals group twice, the Dolphins, Chiefs and Eagles just to name a few.
They have never shied away from a challenge and we should not expect that to change in 2024.
The 2024 season will be here before we know it, but while the team works its way through their offseason activities, it's great to see Ward out in Cleveland and putting his own unique touch on his first pitch.