WATCH: Cleveland Browns Open Game vs. Giants In Stunning Fashion
It's hard to envision a hotter start to a game than what the Cleveland Browns had against the New York Giants.
On the opening kickoff, Cleveland cornerback Tony Brown II stripped Giants returner Eric Gray, forcing a fumble. Browns safety Grant Delpit jumped on the ball as the stadium erupted, which instantly gave the Browns' offense perfect field position at the Giant's 24 yard line.
On the very first play of the ensuing drive, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw perhaps his best pass since he joined the Cleveland. He lofted a high arcing pass along the sideline that perfectly landed in Amari Cooper's hands, right over the shoulder of Deonte Banks. It was a gorgeous pass and catch that put Cooper and the Browns out front 11 seconds into the game.
Cleveland's quick strike on both special teams and offense took 11 seconds, which was one of the fastest starts from the team in recent memory.
Both Watson and Cooper have been under heavy criticism recently, as the duo was not on the same page for the first two weeks of the season. Watson missed on a couple targets to Cooper in the team's Week 2 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Cooper had a big drop on a critical play.
Despite the recent woes between the two, Watson silenced the concerns with one of the best throws fans have seen since joining the Browns, while Cooper made an outstanding grab.
The Browns almost added another big time play on defense a couple drives later after safety Ronnie Hickman intercepted quarterback Daniel Jones. Unfortunately, the play was called back due to a roughing the passer call on cornerback Greg Newsome.