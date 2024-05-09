WATCH: Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore And The Browns Take The Field During OTAs
The NFL news cycle never sleeps. As we wait on the edge of our seats for the schedule release and all of the leaks that will hit the media cycle in the coming days, we got a glimpse of football from the Browns' social media team.
Organized Team Activities are a great way to get some of the team in town to work on playbook installs, toss the football around and most importantly, get the guys back together. They are great for new coaching staffs and new players to get to meet and learn about each other. For veteran players, sometimes OTA's aren't even attended, which is no cause for concern.
A game cannot be won in May, but it is still awesome to see the orange and brown on the field running around getting ready for another great season.
On Tuesday, the Browns' social media team gave us a peak behind the curtain with a number of posts. They led the charge with a wholesome video of the team's future star tackle Dawand Jones and James Hudson singing "Best Friend" while walking onto the field.
Next up was a shot of star wide receiver Elijah Moore as he winks at the camera while heading to the field. Moore will be looking to develop more chemistry with Amari Cooper and new running mate, Jerry Jeudy.
We then got a series of funny pictures starting with Corey Bojorquez drinking two smoothies at once and finished with Jameis Winston getting his pre-practice stretch routine in.
Next up is another orange jersey, this time it is QB1 Deshaun Watson. Watson will have another year filled with the pressure to perform and be at the top of his game, but in May, he is relaxed with a smile from ear to ear.
We finish it off with a video clip that we all love to see and that is Jerry Jeudy running a dig route and catching a pass going across the middle. It's hard not to get excited about the potential that Jeudy brings to the table in 2024.
It's a refreshing day when football graces our timeline and on Wednesday, we got a taste of it. We are one day closer to football this fall.