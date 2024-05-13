WATCH: Michael Strahan Tells Tom Brady Browns Versus Cowboys Will Be His First Game
Tom Brady and Michael Strahan took center stage for Fox's NFL Schedule Release show that will be aired on Wednesday Night at 8:00 pm EST.
However, the NFL on Fox peeled the curtain back just enough to tease its audience on X as to who that matchup will be. Thankfully for Cleveland, it will be in the Dawg Pound hosting the Dallas Cowboys.
In the video below, Strahan breaks the news to Tom Brady. Brady immediately gets into broadcaster mode for the very first time.
He starts talking about how big of a brand the Cowboys are and how they are considered "America's Team", while seemingly trying to bite his tongue for having to say that. They used to be one of his biggest competitors, but now he will become one of the Cowboys' biggest fans while he covers them week after week.
Brady's sense of humor even shines through in an unintentional way. While complimenting the Cowboys, Brady slipped in a line about Dak Prescott saying, "They (Dallas) have great storylines, come on... Dak Prescott, let's see if he can finally come through."
While he didn't mean it, the crowd picked up on his little shot at Prescott and they went up in laughter.
The beginning of Tom Brady's next great career is nearing. Seeing that begin in Cleveland will be entertaining television.
Buckle up. Cleveland Browns football will get off to a hot start in 2024 and the GOAT will be bringing it to our living rooms.