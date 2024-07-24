WATCH: The Cleveland Browns Officially Report For Training Camp
The month-long break from mandatory minicamp to training camp can feel like a slow part of the NFL schedule. The moment that the Browns' players needed to report to Berea for the start of training camp had been a long-awaited moment. That moment has officially passed now.
On Monday, the rookies reported to the training facility and then on Tuesday the rest of the players did the same. According to reports, there were zero no-shows. This is of course excellent news for Cleveland.
As expected, the Cleveland Browns' social media team made sure to post some videos of the players arriving to the facility. Here is a look at the start of the home stretch towards regular season action in September.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson says he is ready for training camp.
Zak Zinter might be a rookie, but he is learning the camp tricks already.
Myles Garrett just gives the camera a stare and goes about his business.
Juan Thornhill makes sure to check in on the Dawg Pound.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is back like he never left.
Here is a compilation of some of the rest of the team arriving.
Finally, a photo gallery from arrivals and the conditioning test.
Seeing the team back together is a welcome sight for Browns fans and honestly just football fans in general.
Thursday is the first official training camp practice for the team and it will take place at The Greenbrier in West Virginia for a second year in a row. After seven practices in nine days away from Ohio, the team will return to Berea for the first training camp practice that is open to fans. That will take place on August 4th. Things will get moving pretty quickly now and the Browns will be ramping up to compete this season.