Why the Cleveland Browns should not draft Fernando Mendoza in 2026

Last Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game gave Cleveland Browns fans a potential glimpse into the future. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza made several elite throws to help lead his program to a huge win over Ohio State.

As it stands today, the Browns would pick No. 4 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. There is also the pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars that is currently set at No. 27 overall. Having both picks means the Browns could bundle them together in a trade to move up and take Mendoza.

There are others, such as Oregon's Dante Moore, who will be in the QB1 conversation heading into the 2026 draft. But this begs a foundational question: Should the Browns use a top pick, or picks, on a quarterback in 2026? The logical answer seems to point toward "no."

Someone like Mendoza looks poised to be a future star. He has led Indiana to shocking new heights and makes throws one usually only sees in the NFL.

TOUCHDOWN INDIANA



WHAT A THROW BY FERNANDO MENDOZA 🔥@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/7TsAQvWRbv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

Let's say he does get drafted by the Browns. Even if the team were to keep the Jaguars pick, they are once again in a race to fill endless holes on the roster. Adding another new quarterback may be hopeless before a new foundation is built.

The wide receiving corps is easily one of the worst in the NFL entire based on talent alone. How can a rookie quarterback succeed without a major upgrade at receiver? This is a current concern for Shedeur Sanders, who has relied upon his running backs and star rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to handle the bulk of his throws.

For context, the team's No. 1 receiver in Jerry Jeudy has 497 yards in 13 games. The next closest player at the position is Isaiah Bond with 199 yards. Those are the top two options at wide receiver for Sanders at the moment.

Then comes the offensive line. What has been the most reliable unit on the team for seemingly forever is getting old and requiring replacements. Joel Bitonio may be in his final season, Ethan Pocic just suffered a season-ending injury and is set to be a free agent, and Wyatt Teller is being played on a part-time basis while he finishes out his contract.

Add in Jack Conklin rarely being available and Dawand Jones working back from another injury, and a total overhaul may be needed.

This is where giving up three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson hurts the Browns. That usual foundation has not been built up for several years and Andrew Berry cannot seem to build a winning team without it.

Adding someone like Mendoza to the mix may only prolong the inevitable of another rebuild, at least on the offense. That leaves Sanders trying to play well enough to prove he can succeed with this roster and certainly any other with more talent.