Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers

A look at where to watch the Christmas Day matchup between the Packers and Browns, plus more!

Christmas Day is here and it doesn’t get much better than a Christmas Day game at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Packers will host the Cleveland Browns in an afternoon game that has big implications for the Browns.

Cleveland desperately needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss to the Packers would put an end to any chance at the postseason for the Browns. An upset victory for the orange and brown could help them in the AFC North race, which is their best chance at reaching the playoffs.

The home team, Green Bay, will open up as -7.5 point favorites over Cleveland. Recently the Browns have been dealing with a ton of COVID-19 issues, but welcomed quite a few guys back. Though, COVID-19 will keep a number of Browns players out of this game.

On Christmas Day it is Baker Mayfield vs. Aaron Rodgers. It will be Davante Adams vs. Denzel Ward. The Browns vs. the Packers. Get your gift unwrapping done and meal taken care of because you won’t want to miss this game.

Here is where you can find today’s game!

When: Saturday, December 25th

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

fuboTV link can be found here for a free trial!

fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out.

