Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers

    A look at where to watch the Christmas Day matchup between the Packers and Browns, plus more!
    Author:

    Christmas Day is here and it doesn’t get much better than a Christmas Day game at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Packers will host the Cleveland Browns in an afternoon game that has big implications for the Browns.

    Cleveland desperately needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss to the Packers would put an end to any chance at the postseason for the Browns. An upset victory for the orange and brown could help them in the AFC North race, which is their best chance at reaching the playoffs.

    The home team, Green Bay, will open up as -7.5 point favorites over Cleveland. Recently the Browns have been dealing with a ton of COVID-19 issues, but welcomed quite a few guys back. Though, COVID-19 will keep a number of Browns players out of this game.

    On Christmas Day it is Baker Mayfield vs. Aaron Rodgers. It will be Davante Adams vs. Denzel Ward. The Browns vs. the Packers. Get your gift unwrapping done and meal taken care of because you won’t want to miss this game.

    Here is where you can find today’s game!

    Read More

    • When: Saturday, December 25th
    • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
    • TV Channel: FOX

    fuboTV link can be found here for a free trial!

    fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out.

    Report: Expect Cleveland Browns to be a Player For Deshaun Watson

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    27F7F5EF-234D-47A9-A3E6-E56B740DEF8C
    News

    Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers

    16 seconds ago
    433A2353-D75E-438D-A01B-5E13924ACF2B
    News

    Former Browns’ Punter Jamie Gillan to Sign With The Buffalo Bills

    15 hours ago
    Midseason Check in on Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
    News

    Browns Activate 5 From COVID-19 List Among Flurry of Roster Moves

    16 hours ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - COVID Riddled Browns Lose to Raiders

    20 hours ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) looks toward the uprights before his point after try during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    K Chase McLaughlin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Be Out Against Packers

    21 hours ago
    9541E642-A575-4EE0-84FF-E612A813D9C8
    News

    Browns John Johnson III Out Against Packers, Myles Garrett and Malik Jackson Questionable

    Dec 23, 2021
    Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
    News

    JC Tretter Announces he Has COVID-19, Browns Activate Two Others

    Dec 23, 2021
    B8167B04-A198-4184-B47F-5381A29B9D8F
    News

    Report: Expect Cleveland Browns to be a Player For Deshaun Watson

    Dec 22, 2021