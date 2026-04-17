20 Late Round Sleepers the Cleveland Browns Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft
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By the time Saturday rolls around, the Cleveland Browns will transition from star‑hunting to value‑seeking. But if last season is any indication, the late rounds can deliver both.
This year’s draft is full of overlooked talent that could become foundational pieces for a team that appears to be trending upward.
Wide Receivers and Returners
Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
Polished route runner with dependable hands. Not flashy, but the type quarterbacks trust quickly. Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said Cyrus was the big “winner of Pro Day.”
Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
Immediate special teams value as a returner with short area burst. He has shown a great ability to elude or make first tackler miss on returns. Ran 4.47 40 at NFL Combine.
Zavion Thomas, LSU
Explosive playmaker who offers great upside. 4.28 40-Yard dash. Three career return scores.
Defensive Line and Edge Rushers
David Gusta, Kentucky
Strong, physical interior presence who fits Cleveland’s rotation style. Known for being explosive at the snap.
Aaron Graves, Iowa
High motor disruptor. Great locker room presence with excellent leadership qualities.
Nyjalik Kelly, UCF
Explosive traits. Very long arms. Could end up being picked much higher than expected.
Jack Pyburn, LSU
Relentless motor and toughness. Great work ethic and has strong hands that can fight off linemen.
Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern
Productive and steady. A potential depth piece who sticks. Did 21 reps on bench press at workout.
Linebackers and Special Teams
Karson Sharar, Iowa
Smart, physical, and ready made for special teams. Ran 4.56 40-yard dash.
Jack Kelly, BYU
Instinctive and quick. Has a good burst and above averaging blitzing techniques.
Wade Woodaz, Clemson Smart player who adapts well to different coverages.
Cornerback and Safety
Ceyair Wright, Nebraska
Length and athleticism make him an intriguing developmental corner. Big upside.
Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa
Physical safety with a strong defensive pedigree. Excels in run defense.
Offensive Line
Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Smart, technically sound center who can anchor depth. He’s able to get off the ball quickly and block well downfield.
Matt Gulbin, Michigan State Versatility and toughness that fit Cleveland’s identity. One of better pass protectors in the draft. Rarely gets beat at the line of scrimmage..
Tight End and Running Backs
DaeQuan Wright, Ole Miss
Athletic receiving option in multiple tight end sets. Underrated blocking skills.
Kaelon Black, Indiana
Physical runner with special teams value. Was a key component for Indiana’s championship run. A real leader in the locker room.
Kendrick Law, Kentucky Great versatility and return ability. Strong hand and durable.
Quarterback
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Mobile quarterback with a big upside. Strong arm and accurate on deep throws. Hard to imagine him not sticking around the NFL for years to come.
Joe Fagnano, UConn Good decision maker. Steady, experienced option who can operate the offense in a pinch. Would be a good addition in the QB room.
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