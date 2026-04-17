25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the Cleveland Browns — Ranked by Round and Impact

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away, which means the Cleveland Browns probably feel pretty good about their big board.

In Berea, the Browns are likely going through draft day simulations, figuring out what their plan of action is depending on how the board falls to them.

The Browns have nine selections, including two in the first round and four in the top 75.

Let’s put together a small Browns draft board of our own, ranking prospects by value and impact.

Round 1

1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns desperately need wide receiver help. They’ve been one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the NFL over these last two seasons. Last year, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in receiving yards.

As a prospect, Tate might not have the upside of somebody like Ja’Marr Chase, who the Cincinnati Bengals drafted at No. 5 overall.

But at some point, the Browns need to get serious about their passing game and scoring some points through the air like most NFL offenses do in 2026. That makes Tate the most impactful player.

2. Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

Cleveland’s other glaring need right now is at left tackle.

Fano was a right tackle at Utah in his sophomore and junior years after starting at left tackle as a freshman. He’s athletic and versatile enough to contribute across the board.

3. Monroe Freeling, OL, Georgia

If the Browns want a true left tackle with plenty of upside, draft Freeling.

He’s a bit raw and will require some patience as a rookie. But the Browns hired new head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop for their teaching and player development abilities. With that in mind, Freeling fits what the Browns are looking for.

4. Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Let’s be real – the Browns aren’t winning the Super Bowl in 2026 even if they nail this draft.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry utilizes the NFL Draft for longer term investments. A backfield of Quinshon Judkins and Love would be one of the best in football. It would take immediate pressure off of whoever their quarterback is – this year and next.

5. Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Assuming that David Bailey is off the board at No. 2 overall to the New York Jets, Reese could be the best defensive end available for the Browns.

He exploded onto the scene with the Buckeyes in 2025. Playing under former NFL defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Reese contributed off the edge and as a linebacker. He’d be the most versatile, dangerous player that has ever played across from Myles Garrett.

6. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The city of Cleveland has already benefited from the Tyson family genetic pool as Jaylon made a huge impact on the Cavaliers this season.

At 6-foot-2, Tyson would project as the new WR1 in Cleveland. He’s big enough to catch jump balls and athletic enough to make plays after the catch.

7. Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

The Browns like Proctor. There aren’t many 6-foot-7, 366 pound humans that move the way he does. He’s athletic and versatile, even carrying the ball as a running back at times for the Crimson Tide.

8. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Browns fans have been clamoring for a big wide receiver for years. At 6-foot-4, Boston’s NFL upside is through the roof. He hardly ever drops passes. Even though he’s not a freak athlete, he can develop into a very well-rounded receiver at the next level.

Round 2

9. Blake Miller, OL, Clemson

Miller graduated from Strongsville High School and has started all four seasons at right tackle for the Clemson Tigers.

“Tackles are tackles,” Berry said at his pre-draft media availability. Maybe the Browns would be willing to switch Miller back to left tackle, the position he played in high school.

10. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Defensive end is quietly a position of need for the Browns, who could use some immediate depth and long-term planning at the position.

Young, 22, is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds with the college statistics that would lead NFL decisionmakers to believe that he could be an impact player. He had 6.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his final college football season.

11. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Browns have done plenty of work on McNeil-Warren, who will be the first Mid-American Conference prospect off of the board.

Eventually, the Browns will need to plan for life after Grant Delpit, who will be a free agent following the 2026 season. New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg could have some fun with McNeil-Warren’s versatility in the meantime.

12. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

The Browns also really need a nickel cornerback.

Even though Ponds plays bigger than his 5-foot-8 frame, he’d immediately project to start in the nickel with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell.

13. Chase Bisontis, iOL, Texas A&M

Another younger prospect, Bisontis has started nearly every game for the Aggies since arriving in college station. He shifted from right tackle to his natural position at left guard and never looked back.

If the Browns want to draft a Joel Bitonio replacement despite signing Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins in free agency, Bisontis could be a fit.

14. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Last year, the Browns found David Njoku’s replacement in Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green in the third round.

Fannin’s athletic pass-catching ability made up for his lack of size as a blocker. Delp played for Monken at Georgia, and said he would love to contribute next to Fannin in Cleveland.

15. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Abney was one of the stars of ASU’s run to the College Football Playoff and he could fill the immediate need of a nickel corner in Cleveland.

Around 5-foot-11, Abney is a bigger defensive back than Ponds, which could raise his upside even though he doesn’t have the same burst or longspeed.

Round 3

16. Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

At 20 years old, Lew is one of the youngest offensive line prospects in this class, which is probably music to Berry’s ears.

The junior is pro-ready. He’d probably compete against Luke Wypler to start at center on Cleveland’s rebuilt offensive line.

17. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Cleveland’s need at receiver is so dire that they should double up at the position, the same way they did at running back in 2025.

Bernard doesn’t have an elite trait that jumps off of the page, but he’s a well-rounded receiver that projects as a quality WR2 because of his run after catch ability and measured burst.

18. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Browns used a top 30 visit on Thomas, who is a tremendous sleeper at defensive end in this class. He’s tough to move and showed flashes of dominance for the Sooners.

19. Jalon Kilgore, S, USC

Rutenberg would also have a ton of fun with Kilgore, who is one of the most versatile defensive backs in this class.

He's taken reps at boundary corner, nickel, box safety and free safety.

Rounds 4-7

20. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year, the Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel at No. 94 overall. Berry said he's not opposed to drafting another quarterback in 2026.

Penn State’s Drew Allar has played less college football than Gabriel had, but his 6-foot-5 frame and big arm would make the former Medina quarterback an instant fan favorite.

21. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

At 6-foot-7, Raridon is one of the more intriguing sleeper tight ends in this class. He dealt with injuries early in his career, but made an impact as a blocking tight end.

22. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Another one of the top nickelbacks in this class, Rivers was a reason why the Blue Devils found success last season. At 22 years old, Rivers has played plenty of college football since he became a starter midway through his freshman year.

23. Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

A consensus five-star out of high school, Perkins was a college football star that’s a bit difficult to project in the NFL because of injuries and positionless playstyle. He’s not a traditional linebacker, but has a knack for getting after the quarterback.

In Cleveland’s attack-style defense, Perkins could be a fun rotational player that would contribute right away on special teams.

24. Aidan Fisher, LB, Indiana

Last year, the Browns found success by drafting a collegiate tackling machine in UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger, who became the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. Fisher might not be as athletic, but his college production was incredible and stayed afloat following his transfer from James Madison to the Hoosiers.

25. Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

Even though Kacmarek lost attention once Max Klare transferred to Ohio State, he’s still a high upside blocking tight end that wouldn’t take any attention away from Fannin in the passing game.