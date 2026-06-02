3 Browns Players That Could Be Moved Next Following Blockbuster Myles Garrett Deal

The Myles Garrett era has come to an end in Cleveland, as the Browns traded him to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

He may not be the only player on the move this summer, as the Browns appear to be fully committed to revamping their roster.

Here are a few players Cleveland could consider trading this season.

Cornerback Denzel Ward

Ward is now the Browns' easy trade candidate, as he is the best veteran left on the roster. Cleveland selected Ward in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, just a year after drafting Garrett, and together, they formed one of the best pass-rushing and cornerback duos in the NFL.

However, trading Ward could pose challenges for the Browns, especially given their lack of depth at cornerback. Tyson Campbell is the only other legitimate cornerback on the roster besides Ward, so letting him go would create significant issues with depth. Additionally, Ward may not fetch much in return, given he’s 29 and has had his fair share of injuries throughout his career. Garrett brought back a young star player, a first-round, second-round and third-round pick when he was traded, whereas there’s a good chance that Ward might not even bring back a Day Two pick.

Cleveland would be better off keeping Ward, as he has more value to the Browns than he would in a trade. With Garrett's departure, there's a possibility that Ward might also want Cleveland to consider trading him.

Wide Receiver Cedric Tillman

The Browns may already have been considering moving on from Tillman before they traded Garrett, especially since they drafted his replacement in April. Cleveland selected Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Boston is now set to become the Browns' primary X receiver.

Tillman tried to establish himself as the Browns' X receiver over the past three seasons, but injuries and inconsistent play have made it difficult for him to achieve those goals. With Tillman set to be a free agent after this season, there's a possibility that Cleveland will look to trade him during training camp.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel

It's somewhat surprising that Gabriel is still with the Browns, especially since former head coach Kevin Stefanski seemed eager to draft him last year. With the Browns selecting quarterback Taylen Green in the sixth round this past April, Gabriel's chances of making the 53-man roster look challenging. Perhaps the Browns are holding onto him in case another team experiences an injury to a backup quarterback during training camp and decides to call Cleveland for Gabriel.