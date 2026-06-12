3 Main Takeaways From Cleveland Browns Veteran Minicamp

The offseason program is already over for the Cleveland Browns after they wrapped up mandatory veteran minicamp on Thursday.

The Browns will take some time away from the facility and will return to Cleveland at the end of July for training camp. At that point, they’ll remain in Cleveland throughout the preseason as the Browns gear up for their first year under new head coach Todd Monken.

Let’s take a look at what we actually learned from three days of mandatory minicamp.

1. Another impactful rookie class on the way

Last year’s rookie class made waves right away. Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Adin Huntington, Isaiah Bond, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders all played meaningful roles. Carson Schwesinger was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

This year’s rookie class is in line to make that same impact.

No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano spent minicamp with the starting offensive line unit as the Browns are preparing him to start Week 1 at left tackle. First-round wide receiver KC Concepcion looked the part as well, and the Browns will likely use his speed as a return specialist, in motion on offense and as a deep threat.

Denzel Boston caught everything that was thrown his way, proving that he should’ve been a first round selection. It would be a surprise if he didn’t make an impact on this team as a rookie. The Browns have certainly missed having a big wide receiver, and Boston genuinely looks like a game changer.

2. Todd Monken’s attention to detail is noticeable

Throughout voluntary OTAs, Monken would stop practice to install things exactly the way he wanted them, cleaning up inefficiencies or breakdowns. That trend continued in mandatory veteran minicamp.

The Browns practiced with referees on the field for their competitive sessions in seven-on-seven and 11-on-11. While yellow penalty flags were a theme throughout the minicamp, Monken was vocal, instructing his team to repeat reps until they were executed properly.

The 60-year-old head coach was brought to Cleveland to win some games and develop young talent. He spends practice roaming from position to position, hands-on working with each group with an emphasis on the young quarterbacks and receivers on this roster.

"Seems like a guy that I'm real familiar with,” Shedeur Sanders said this week, comparing his new coach to Deion Sanders. “So, I enjoy it. I definitely like his expectations he has for us. It gives you no choice to be great or get out the way."

Shedeur Sanders was asked about Todd Monken repeatedly stopping practice to focus on attention to detail.



"Seems like a guy that I'm real familiar with. So, I enjoy it. I definitely like his expectations he has for us. It gives you no choice to be great or get out the way." pic.twitter.com/pwzvKNjnNY — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 10, 2026

Even though the Browns might not have overnight success to start the Monken era, it certainly feels like the first-time head coach has his team all the way bought in, with a new energy surrounding every position group on the field.

3. The quarterback position… is what it is.

At this point, Browns fans need to accept what this quarterback situation really is.

Not very good.

Sanders and Deshaun Watson will continue their competition into training camp, as Monken refused to name a starter following the completion of the offseason program. Both passes have shown flashes, but also inconsistencies.

Sanders admitted on Wednesday that he’s focusing on his development instead of worrying about competing against Watson. Watson admitted that he’s just trying to play a full 17-game season and stay healthy, admitting that he’s a different player than the one who led the NFL in passing yardage back in 2020.

Monken said both quarterbacks are capable of playing winning football. We’ll see if that’s still the case heading into October and November.