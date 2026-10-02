3 Must-Hear Postgame Quotes From Browns vs Steelers Thursday Night Football Showdown

Another day, another win for the Cleveland Browns.

And for the third straight game, the Browns have found a way to take home a victory.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Browns took down the in-division Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-24, for a prime-time win. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson looked the part; the defense battled through various injuries to remain intact and kicker Andre Szmyt knocked through a career-best 56-yarder to pull off the upset.

The Browns are the only team in NFL history to have:



fewer TDs

fewer made FGs

fewer rushing yards

fewer net passing yards

more turnovers

more penalties



...than their opponents through 4 games of a season and yet still have a winning record. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 2, 2026

The Browns are now 3-1 on the campaign, while the Steelers fall to 2-2.

Here are the three postgame quotes that stand out from Cleveland's win at home:

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Todd Monken Remains Excited About Competing

No, Monken and the Browns aren't just competing like the average team is.

Now, after winning their last three games, the Browns are legitimately competing to be in discussions about a playoff spot.

“It’s really cool, because it means the next one continues to matter," Monken said about improving to 3-1 on the season. "That’s all you want to be. You just want to be in a position where the games matter, right? That’s what we want to be in, that’s what our fans want to be in, and that’s what we’re going to fight for every day.”

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being able to bring winning football to Cleveland isn't just good for the fanbase, either, as it also helps start many of the team's first- and second-year players begin their careers on the right note.

2. Mike Hall Jr. Steps Up For Mason Graham

The Browns were sent for an early-game loop when second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham went down with a lower-body injury.

Jumping into his spot, the Browns had to turn to Maliek Collins, Adin Huntington and Mike Hall Jr., who was also dealing with an injury. Fortunately, each looked the part, recording a sack apiece, all while routinely putting pressure on the Steelers' future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Following the game, Hall Jr. spoke to the media and said he fought through an ankle injury to help the team out.

"The situation was just bigger," he said. "You know, just bigger than me. I have already dealt with adversity with my knee last year, so you know, just coming off this ankle, it was only two d-tackles left. I didn't want to leave my brothers out there."

When Mason Graham went down with a knee injury, the #Browns turned to Mike Hall Jr., but then he suffered an ankle injury.



Hall pushed through and returned to the game...then got a sack.



He said the moment was bigger than him.



But will he be good to go? "Oh hell yeah." pic.twitter.com/rQ4Fyr5uS9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 2, 2026

That type of mentality from Hall Jr. shows just how tight-knit this squad is and how they are pushing and pulling for one another.

3. Everyone Loves Andre Szmyt

Andre Szmyt is the real deal.

The 28-year-old kicker smashed through a 56-yard attempt to give the Browns the win, the longest field goal in his two-year career. Across his last 35 attempts, he has made 32, making him one of the sport's most accurate legs.

Following the win, the team sung his praises.

Monken said there was very little hesitation sending him out there, even though a miss would most certainly put the Steelers in a position to turn around and win the game themselves.

"He said he could make it," Monken said. "I said, go kick it and make it. I said no pressure but they are going to have the ball at midfield with one of the best kickers in NFL history. No pressure... I am joking... I didn't say that. I was thinking that, though..."

#Browns K Andre Szmyt was asked to hit a 56-yard FG for the win—longer than any of the kicks he's made in the NFL.



And still, his team had no doubt he'd deliver.



"That's my kicker."



"I love him."



"It's automatic. Holy Sh—"



"Best kicker in the league."



"I knew it was money." pic.twitter.com/77Bf9nc04L — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 2, 2026

Teammates echoed that sentiment after the game, saying, “That’s my kicker,” “I love him,” and, “It’s automatic. Holy s---.” Hearing that kind of praise is so important at this point in the season, especially with multiple position groups having their moments to shine.

Like Hall Jr.'s comments following the game, this team is playing for each other, and so far, it seems like there aren't any negative personalities bringing the locker room down.

Instead, everyone is propelling each other forward.