The Cleveland Browns may be without their top defensive tackle the rest of the way against the Steelers on Thursday night.

Early in the first quarter, Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham went down with an apparent left leg injury after being caught up in a block. Graham somewhat bent awkwardly before going down to the turf but was able to exit the field on his own two feet.

It’s a brutal blow to Cleveland’s defense, but with plenty of games left to be played, this is the time for some of their defensive line depth to step up.

Graham is currently listed as questionable to return to tonight’s game.

Here are the Browns defensive tackles that can step up the rest of the game for Cleveland:

Adin Huntington

Huntington is currently listed as Graham’s backup, so he’s the first in line to see an increase in snaps. While he may not be as physically imposing as Graham, Huntington can fill in that hole nicely on the defensive line.

So far this season, Huntington has six total tackles, with one solo tackle and five assists. He’s more of a rotational defensive lineman but has enough experience to hold down the trenches without Graham.

It’ll be a good test for Huntington to see if he can carve out a larger role on defense, especially if Graham is set to miss extended time beyond tonight’s game.

Mike Hall Jr.

This makes more sense than Huntington, as Hall Jr. has more experience on the defensive line in his third season with the Browns.

Hall Jr. doesn’t have quite the stats that Huntington has, as he’s only recorded three total tackles through three games, with two solo and one assist. However, Hall Jr. does see more time on the field at both defensive tackle and as a pass rusher.

Out of all of Cleveland’s options, Hall Jr. has the best chance to see the most playing time while Graham is out with his injury.

Sam Williams

Williams was one of a few free-agent defensive linemen brought in right before the regular season, as he was signed to the active roster on September 1st.

As of now, Williams is listed as a defensive end, but he has the strength and size to line up inside and help with their run defense. So far, the Steelers have been beating the Browns up on the ground in the run game, so Williams might be leaned on to give them a boost up front.

So far this season, Williams has nine total tackles with three solo tackles and six assists. He’s been having a great start to the 2026 NFL season, and could be in line for more snaps moving forward in wake of Graham’s injury.