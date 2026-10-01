Browns vs. Steelers: Three Bold Predictions For Thursday Night’s AFC North Showdown

Week 4 in the NFL will begin in Cleveland on Thursday night when the Browns welcome the Steelers to Huntington Bank Field. The matchup will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and feature two 2–1 teams sitting in a four-way tie in the AFC North as they look for their third wins of the 2026 season.

The Browns’ decision to name Deshaun Watson their starting quarterback to begin the season was met with plenty of criticism , especially after their own fans booed him during a preseason loss to the Bills in mid-August. Since then, however, the signal-caller has led Cleveland to back-to-back victories and even received some cheers from the faithful last Sunday.

The Steelers, meanwhile, got a vintage performance out of Aaron Rodgers last weekend, with the 42-year-old throwing for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in a 30–27 shootout win over the Bengals. Pittsburgh’s defense continues to look ferocious as well, allowing just 20.0 points per game while sacking opposing quarterbacks eight times and forcing six total turnovers.

We’re in for a classic Thursday Night Football battle between two division foes. Here are three bold predictions for Browns vs. Steelers.

Deshaun Watson will throw for 300-plus yards for the first time since 2020

Deshaun Watson has helped the Browns to back-to-back wins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that Watson’s tenure with the Browns has been a tumultuous one. Since Cleveland traded a package that included three first-round picks to the Texans in exchange for him—and signed him to a five-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million —the quarterback has started just 22 games over five seasons while posting an 11–11 record, accounting for 27 touchdowns and turning the ball over 18 times.

That said, the 31-year-old has seemingly found a rhythm over the past two weeks in Todd Monken’s offense. Watson has helped the Browns score 20-plus points in each of the past two games and has posted a 104.1 passer rating on the year—his highest mark since the 2020 season.

On Thursday night, Watson will go up against a Steelers defense that has allowed just 192.7 passing yards per game this season, the eighth-fewest in the NFL, but also let Joe Burrow throw for 282 yards on them last weekend and just traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (who hadn’t played yet this season) to the Cowboys amid a contract dispute. That’s why I’m predicting that Watson will put together his best passing performance in more than five years and throw for 300-plus yards for the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season.

Jaylen Warren will gain 100-plus all-purpose yards and score his first touchdown this season

Jaylen Warren will lead the Steelers' backfield with Rico Dowdle out. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Warren has truly found his footing amid his second season as the Steelers’ lead running back. The 27-year-old has run the ball 38 times for 216 yards through three games, averaging 5.7 yards per carry—good for the fifth-highest mark in the NFL—and has also caught 10 passes for 110 yards from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“What a tough guy,” Rodgers said of Warren after the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Bengals. I’ve always had respect for him, playing against him. And now being his teammate … he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever seen. Glad he’s on our team.”

With Rico Dowdle ruled out for the game due to a toe injury, Warren will take on a lion’s share of the touches in Pittsburgh’s backfield on Thursday night. As such, I’m predicting that the running back will not only tally 100-plus all-purpose yards against the Browns, but also score his first touchdown of the 2026 season.

The Browns will win their third game in a row, beating the Steelers by two scores to take command of AFC North

Todd Monken has the Browns at 2–1 through the season's first three weeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Steelers undoubtedly put on a show in front of their home crowd last Sunday, they’ve also had a volatile start to the year. Before their 30-point outing against the Bengals, Pittsburgh scored just three points against the Patriots in Week 2—making it difficult to know what to expect from them on a week-to-week basis.

On the opposite sideline, the Browns have weathered their offseason storm and are now ascending heading into October. That’s why, with this game being played in Cleveland, I’m taking the Browns to win this one by two scores, 24–10, to move to 3–1 on the season.