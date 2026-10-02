Deshaun Watson Answers the Call Again, This Time In Browns’ Rivalry Win Over Steelers

It may have been nearly two years since Deshaun Watson stepped onto an NFL playing field, but after a rocky showing in Week 1, the 31-year-old quarterback is starting to look the part.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Watson led the Cleveland Browns to a must-win in-division clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, doing so under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football. He finished the night with 24 completions on 33 attempts, throwing for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"This was electric," Watson said postgame. "This was amazing. From the time we came out pregame, you know, it was super dope. We came out, hearing the crowd, feeling the energy... the crowd was in it. You know, to get a big victory against a division rival... it was just... this is what you dream about; this is what you work for."

Watson's lone interception came on a tipped pass by former Ohio State standout Jack Sawyer, which fell right into the arms of Robert Spears-Jennings.

But throughout the night, Watson maintained his composure, sitting in the pocket and delivering strikes all over the field. The offensive line protected him, leading to him being pressured on just 22% of his dropbacks, which allowed him to hit seven different receivers.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson was pressured on 22% of his dropbacks vs. the Steelers, the lowest pressure rate he’s faced in 23 career games with the Browns, per ESPN Research.



It was a byproduct of quality blocking from an offensive line playing without Elgton Jenkins and a smart… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 2, 2026

Following the game, Watson shared that this successful start to the season has been big for him, especially with such a rocky road to get to this point in his career.

"I’m in a great space," he said when asked about getting to the player he was expected to be when joining the Browns a few years ago. "That’s in the past… It’s been tough. This hasn’t been a smooth ride at all, physically or mentally."

Head coach Todd Monken echoed that sentiment from Watson, sharing a story about how the two shared a moment pregame.

“Before the game...I said, isn’t this really cool? You’re going to be introduced last, isn’t that really freaking cool? It was only seven weeks earlier, and it’s, ‘Where are we going to go from here? The Bills game at home...So cool," he said.

Across the last three outings, Watson is slinging the rock at an impressive rate, connecting on 64 of 93 passes for 650 yards and five scores. During that span, Cleveland is a perfect 3-0.

He has played a vital role in helping lead the Browns to late surges in each game, with him throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win and the Carolina Panthers' victory at home last weekend. His work Thursday night put kicker Andre Szmyt in position to knock through a 56-yarder for the win.

"It was money," Watson said about Szmyt's kick. "I just knew it was money. He told me the landmark; it was like the 42-yardline. But I knew he was like, 'You got me a little extra... We see it all the time; he was going to be money.

While the season opener on the road in Jacksonville was a tough outing to swallow, seeing the Browns respond the way they have is promising. It could just be that Week 1 was a fluke, especially looking back on it now.

Deshaun Watson over his last 3 games:



64-of-93

650 passing yards

5 TD, 1 INT

3-0 record



The Browns now sit atop the AFC North. pic.twitter.com/dDqFhqMGi3 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

But things aren't finished yet. Not even close.

The Browns still have 13 more games to go in the season, and with the AFC North remaining highly contested at the top of the standings, each win is going to matter.

Returning to the gridiron next week, the Browns meet up with the New York Jets on the road on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

For now, the guys get a couple of extra days to rest and regroup following yet another win.