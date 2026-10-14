3 QB's Browns Could Target in 2027 NFL Draft

Even though the Browns are 3-2 and quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked better than ever in his five seasons with the team, Cleveland will likely draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Here are three prospects to watch out for:

Arch Manning

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The dream of drafting Manning seemed to end after the Browns won their third game in Week 4, as the most likely path to selecting the Texas quarterback would require the No. 1 pick.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Manning has faced his fair share of struggles this season, and they came to a head in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma. Manning threw two critical fourth-quarter interceptions: one pick-six and another that set up the Sooners to win.

Manning will likely declare for the 2027 draft, but he might not even be the first or second quarterback taken. If the Browns finish in the middle of the pack and draft around No. 15, Manning could slide to them.

Dante Moore

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, the talk was all about Manning as the No. 1 quarterback prospect for 2027, with Moore ranking No. 2. But even Moore has struggled this season.

The Oregon quarterback has played in only three games, and a concussion he suffered against USC in Week 4 kept him out of Saturday's game against Nebraska.

Moore could return this season, but it's unclear how he will perform.

Moore has thrown for 926 yards and nine touchdowns, with no interceptions, this season.

Austin Simmons

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons might not have been on anyone's radar as a first-round pick heading into the season, but he's played well at Missouri. Most people remember Simmons starting a few games for Ole Miss last season, but he got injured, which led to Trinidad Chambliss taking his job, and he never got it back.

Now, Simmons is playing well in his first season with the Tigers, throwing for 1,434 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception in six games.

Simmons is already getting love to join the Browns, as Pro Football Focus's Gordon McGuinness mocked him to Cleveland in a mock draft on Tuesday.

"Simmons appears to be one of the biggest in-season draft risers, with Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice placing him in the top 10 of a recent mock draft." McGuinnes wrote. "Given how the Browns retooled their offensive line and wide receiver corps heading into the 2026 season, I think now is a great time for them to find a quarterback to build around. Simmons has earned an 87.5 PFF passing grade and produced a 17.6% positively graded play rate so far this season."

The Browns could end up sticking with what they have, but if they do consider making moves this offseason and bringing in new faces, these are the best options so far.