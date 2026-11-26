The Cleveland Browns have a ton to be thankful for this season by starting 6-4 and putting themselves in a position to make the playoffs. Todd Monken was a questionable hire at the time, but he has the team bought in and is pressing all the right buttons.

Deshaun Watson has had his best season in Cleveland after a contentious preseason. The young players have stepped up, showing a bright future.

On the other hand, the Browns have put themselves in a pickle going into 2027. They have won too many games to pick a top quarterback in the draft. Watson’s contract expires after the season, and although he has played well, he has not been consistent enough to sign to a long-term deal.

The quarterback room is up in the air for next season, with no real viable answer. The room could stay the same, or a big addition may be made for the future.

The #Browns have no interest in signing QB Daniel Jones, who cleared waivers today after being released by the #Colts. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 23, 2026

Deshaun Watson

Watson should be extended on a short-term contract as a bridge quarterback. He has improved every week he has played under Todd Monken and has had three straight 300-yard games. The team believes in him to win games, and he has developed chemistry with the young receivers.

He would have another offseason with Monken. The talent around him would get more time to develop with him, rather than trying to learn a new quarterback's tendencies. The roster will be ready to win next season, and handing the reins to a rookie drafted low in the first round would be a risk for a regression.

Dante Moore

The University of Oregon product had an injury-plagued 2026 season. He has not played since early in the season, but in 2025 he was considered the second-best quarterback in his class. Moore chose to stay in college for another year, which hurt his draft stock. Moore took over for Dillon Gabriel at the University of Oregon, and they were teammates in 2024.

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2027 draft, both of which may be in the back half. They have reloaded their roster in the last two drafts and brought in players at every level of the offense and defense.

Rookies no longer have to come in and start on day one.

Andrew Berry can use the higher first-round pick on a starter, but the second one can be used to take a risk and draft a prospect. Moore would have time to sit behind Watson and learn Monken’s offense while serving as the backup. He has a big upside, but his floor is now lower than it was last year.

Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel has been praised for his understanding of the offense. However, his physical tools limit his potential. He can serve as an emergency quarterback, and he is beneficial to have in the quarterback room.

The Browns had the chance to cut Gabriel when he came off the injured reserve list, but chose to keep him on the roster.

Taylen Green

The physical tools are off the charts with Green, but he has struggled with accuracy. He did not get a lot of reps as the fourth quarterback, but after another offseason, he may challenge Gabriel for the emergency quarterback position. The Browns should hold onto him and find a way to utilize his skills for niche plays.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks off the field after their loss in overtime against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The obvious omission from the list is Shedeur Sanders. Monken had a chance to start Sanders at the beginning of the season, but chose Watson.

He made the same decision after Sanders’ lone start when Watson was injured. Sanders has shown that he has a chance to be an NFL quarterback, and there will be a team that would be willing to trade for him and give him a chance.

There are a lot of options out there to play quarterback for the Browns in 2027, but none of them are a no-brainer. Moore may be the future, but for next season, Watson could be the easiest answer to start at quarterback.