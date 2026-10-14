Through the first five weeks of the NFL Season, the Cleveland Browns are a very middle-of-the-pack team.

In some cases, they fall on the lower side of the spectrum. Ultimately, the Browns are not playing like a top team statistically anywhere.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Power Rankings

In the official week six NFL power rankings, the Browns fell four spots from 17 to 21.

However, 21 is way better than 32, which is where the team was ranked after that ugly week one loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the rankings themselves mean virtually nothing, Cleveland is being looked at by experts as a near bottom ten team in the league.

But what do the actual stats say?

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrate as they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense

The major stat that stands out for Cleveland is the number of sacks allowed. So far in 2026, the Browns have allowed Deshaun Watson to be sacked 19 times. This leads the entire NFL.

Additionally, the Browns are failing to score touchdowns. They are tied for third-worst with only nine touchdowns this year.

On a positive note, the Browns have only thrown two interceptions this season (T-6th), but also have four rushing fumbles, which ties them for fourth most.

The final offensive stat that shows a major issue the Browns have is the average yards per carry. With only 3.7, the Browns find themselves tied for eighth-worst.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) is hit by Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) after throwing the ball during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense

Defensively, the Browns look a lot better on the field than the stats give them credit for.

Cleveland has a total of six forced fumbles (T-9th) and four interceptions (T-8th). On top of that, they have a total of 16 sacks (6th) and 324 tackles (T-10th).

As for what needs to be cleaned up, the Browns are allowing 11.5 yards per reception (T-23rd). This number, accompanied by the 10 receiving touchdowns they have given up (T-25th), shows that secondary depth truly is another issue the Browns could invest some assets into bulking up.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Andre Szmyt (25) reacts after a field goal against the New York Jets with Browns punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Stats

Looking at some other numbers, the Browns are among 10 teams that have made every field goal attempted this year. Their total of 10 made field goals ties them for sixth most.

🚨🚨THIS IS ABSURD🚨🚨#BROWNS PUNTER COREY BOJORQUEZ JUST LAUNCHED AN ABSOLUTE MISSILE FROM HIS OWN 10-YARD LINE THAT TRAVELED 90 YARDS.



IT OFFICIALLY WENT DOWN AS AN 81-YARD PUNT.



ONE OF THE CRAZIEST PUNTS YOU WILL EVER SEE.



RIDICULOUS 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/kIWRnk3sAF — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 2, 2026

Arguably, the best Browns player statistically this season has been their punter, Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez not only has the longest punt in the NFL through five weeks (81 yards), but he averages 51.8 yards per attempt, which ranks second best in the league.

Unfortunately, Bojorquez has been able to play so well due to the number of reps he as received. Cleveland is tied for seventh in total punts with 24.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) fumbles the ball after a hit by Cleveland Browns linebackers Quincy Williams (5) and Carson Schwesinger (49) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Thoughts

Clearly, the numbers show that the Browns have some major problems with the offensive line, secondary depth, and running game situation.

If they want a chance to win some more games and not be exploited by other teams, they should attack the upcoming NFL trade deadline, which is less than a month away.