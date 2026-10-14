Where the Browns Rank in the NFL Standings and Team Statistics Through First 5 Weeks
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Through the first five weeks of the NFL Season, the Cleveland Browns are a very middle-of-the-pack team.
In some cases, they fall on the lower side of the spectrum. Ultimately, the Browns are not playing like a top team statistically anywhere.
Power Rankings
In the official week six NFL power rankings, the Browns fell four spots from 17 to 21.
However, 21 is way better than 32, which is where the team was ranked after that ugly week one loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While the rankings themselves mean virtually nothing, Cleveland is being looked at by experts as a near bottom ten team in the league.
But what do the actual stats say?
Offense
The major stat that stands out for Cleveland is the number of sacks allowed. So far in 2026, the Browns have allowed Deshaun Watson to be sacked 19 times. This leads the entire NFL.
Additionally, the Browns are failing to score touchdowns. They are tied for third-worst with only nine touchdowns this year.
On a positive note, the Browns have only thrown two interceptions this season (T-6th), but also have four rushing fumbles, which ties them for fourth most.
The final offensive stat that shows a major issue the Browns have is the average yards per carry. With only 3.7, the Browns find themselves tied for eighth-worst.
Defense
Defensively, the Browns look a lot better on the field than the stats give them credit for.
Cleveland has a total of six forced fumbles (T-9th) and four interceptions (T-8th). On top of that, they have a total of 16 sacks (6th) and 324 tackles (T-10th).
As for what needs to be cleaned up, the Browns are allowing 11.5 yards per reception (T-23rd). This number, accompanied by the 10 receiving touchdowns they have given up (T-25th), shows that secondary depth truly is another issue the Browns could invest some assets into bulking up.
Other Stats
Looking at some other numbers, the Browns are among 10 teams that have made every field goal attempted this year. Their total of 10 made field goals ties them for sixth most.
Arguably, the best Browns player statistically this season has been their punter, Corey Bojorquez.
Bojorquez not only has the longest punt in the NFL through five weeks (81 yards), but he averages 51.8 yards per attempt, which ranks second best in the league.
Unfortunately, Bojorquez has been able to play so well due to the number of reps he as received. Cleveland is tied for seventh in total punts with 24.
Final Thoughts
Clearly, the numbers show that the Browns have some major problems with the offensive line, secondary depth, and running game situation.
If they want a chance to win some more games and not be exploited by other teams, they should attack the upcoming NFL trade deadline, which is less than a month away.
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Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.