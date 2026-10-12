Deshaun Watson Takes Accountability After Browns’ Loss to Jets

Deshaun Watson said the Browns’ difficult afternoon against the Jets was no excuse for an offense that struggled to protect him or sustain drives.

Cleveland fell 17–12, and Watson was sacked eight times while completing 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. He credited New York’s defense for changing its pressure looks and attacking from different directions.

“You just got to give the Jets credit. They did a good job of showing different pressures and bringing it from all over the place,” Watson said.

The conditions made throwing and catching difficult, and the Browns had several drops. Watson said Cleveland couldn’t use the weather as an excuse.

“We try not to make that an excuse. We just try to adjust to the elements as best as possible and try to make as many plays as we possibly can,” he said.

Deshaun also discussed the challenge of starting drives deep in Cleveland territory while the run game struggled. The Browns had to find ways to move the ball and escape those difficult situations.

“It’s always tough being backed up. Anytime we possess the ball, we try to put in a drive, regardless of where we’re starting. But it’s tough to go 90-plus yards versus any defense in this league, especially consistently,” Watson said.

The veteran QB also acknowledged how difficult it was to lose KC Concepcion early. The first-year wideout from Texas A&M had been a major part of the game plan, but Watson said Isaiah Bond did well stepping into a larger role. Bond finished with three catches for 74 yards.

Browns’ Late Rally Falls Short

Cleveland had a chance late. Watson connected with Denzel Boston for a touchdown, but the Browns couldn’t finish the comeback. A penalty and a sack derailed their final possession.

“There was still hope. There were still opportunities, and again, they capitalized on it better than us...not good enough to win. We didn’t get the W. That’s all that mattered for me," Watson said.

The Browns now turn to Baltimore. Watson said the offense needs to improve its communication and alignment, and he put some of that responsibility on himself as the quarterback.

“Being the quarterback, being a veteran guy, just making sure that before we break that huddle, we’re all on the same page. I think that’s the key,” Watson said. “Operation comes first, and communication comes right there with it.”