Saturday was a very entertaining day for many football fans across the country, as the day was filled with great games that included Oklahoma State upsetting Oregon, as well as Oklahoma falling in Ann Arbor.

While those games were a good appetizer, they did not come close to the main course of Ohio State traveling to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, their fourth-quarter lead of multiple scores wasn’t enough to fend off Texas, led by quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning was masterful in the fourth quarter as Texas got the ball three times and scored three times unanswered.

In those three drives, Manning was 13-19 for 125 passing yards, 33 rushing yards, and one touchdown. The final touchdown for Texas came under a minute and became the game-winning score.

Manning will be one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft class if he chooses to declare. Along with him, it looks to be Darian Mensah, CJ Carr, Dante Moore, and Trinidad Chambliss who are projected to be high picks.

We need to be honest about the Browns quarterback situation, and it does not seem likely that their future starter is on the team.

The physical profile on Manning is what makes him such an intriguing draft prospect, as he stands at 6’4, 222 pounds, equips a rocket arm, and has great ability as a runner. In his first season as a starter, he threw for 3,163 yards, 26 TDs, and 7 INTs, then ran for about 400 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In that win vs Ohio State, Arch totaled 219 yards, one touchdown, and a pick that was 95% of a catch from Cam Coleman. He converted on two gutsy fourth downs in the second half that kept the Longhorns in the game on two great throws.

Browns head coach Todd Monken has had connections with Arch and the Manning family in the past when Monken was the Offensive Coordinator for Georgia and recruited Arch to play for the Bulldogs. In fact, Manning’s commitment came down to Texas, Ole Miss, and Georgia.

The Manning family reported loved what Monken brought as a play-caller, along with the meetings and installs with Monken.

Cleveland will have two picks in the first round of the 2027 draft, and by the looks of Week 1, their own pick should be high up. Even if their pick is not a top-three or top-five pick, the second pick they have from Los Angeles, wherever it ends up, can be used to trade up.

Could you imagine the Browns' offense with a guy like Manning at the helm? Now, the hype on him is great, but so far this year he has stepped up.

You will be seeing plenty from Texas this year too, as they have some big-time matchups left on their schedule that include games vs. Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M.