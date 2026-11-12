3 Winners, 2 Losers from Browns 2026 Trade Deadline Stand

Despite the Cleveland Browns having some obvious holes in the roster, the team decided to not make any moves before the NFL trade deadline.

Let's take a look at some winners and losers after no deals were made.

Tytus Howard during a drill at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winner - RT Tytus Howard

The Browns' offensive line this year has simply been atrocious.

According to the numbers from PFF, Tytus Howard is the lowest-ranked member of this browns offensive line.

While there weren't many rumors, most likely due to the overhaul of the unit this past offseason, the Browns could have considered trading for some veteran linemen off of teams that were looking to sell.

Now, Howard gets to continue to start at Right Tackle for Cleveland, and try to turn his first year in the brown and orange around.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) reacts after a first down catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser - WR Jerry Jeudy

After the 2026 NFL Draft, it was pretty clear the Browns were ready to move on from Jerry Jeudy.

Since then, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have both broken out in their first year and are the top two rookie receivers in the entire NFL.

Meanwhile, for Jeudy, sure, he has made some big plays for Cleveland, but he still clearly remains underutilized and targeted.

Before the deadline, many thought the Browns would deal Jeudy to a receiver-needy team where he could get back to his true WR1 days.

Instead, Jeudy remains on a Cleveland team that has already appeared to move on to younger options.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates his interception with cornerback Myles Harden (26) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner - CB Myles Harden

One of the needs on the Browns roster is cornerback depth.

Behind Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell sits Myles Harden, who has had some highs and lows this season.

After no moves were made, Harden now solidifies his playing spot on the roster, at least for the rest of the season, making him a winner.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball while under pressure against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser - QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is a loser for two reasons.

Despite many thinking the Browns would try to deal either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, they both remain with the team. Along with Taylen Green, the Browns will most likely finish the season with four QBs rostered.

This also puts pressure on Watson, who has Sanders as his backup. Let's not forget the game Shedeur just had against New Orleans, despite the loss.

On top of the pressure to perform, Watson has to continue doing it with the current offensive line.

As mentioned before, the unit has severely underperformed and allowed the most sacks in the entire NFL.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) attempts a pass to tight end Quintin Morris (80) under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner - DE Isaiah McGuire

The final winner for the Browns is Isaiah McGuire, who gets to keep his starting reps after Cleveland did not trade for an edge rusher.

Throughout the weeks leading up, the Browns were rumored to target a defensive lineman

Now, Cleveland holds with its entire roster, giving guys like McGuire the chance to keep getting starting reps