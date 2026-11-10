Cleveland Browns NFL Trade Deadline Live Tracker: Trades, Rumors and More

This article will be live-updated as rumors swirl and moves are made by the Cleveland Browns as the trade deadline nears.

The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline is set for Tuesday, November 10th at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Follow along as the Browns' trade rumors continue to swirl through headlines and deals are made ahead of the deadline.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Browns Trade Rumors

As it stands, Cleveland's main interests at the trade deadline are tight end and edge rusher.

While the Browns' offensive line has been pretty bad, it seems as if Andrew Berry and Todd Monken want to finish the year with the offensive line they freshly constructed over the summer.

As for names, guys like Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack, and Will McDonald IV have been tossed around as potential edge rushers

For the tight end, the biggest and most frequent name has been Dallas Goedert from Philadelphia.

Developing: The Vikings have begun making calls around the league about trading for a quarterback ahead of today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/nzZkSKweUp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

Browns Move a QB?

As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, reports from Adam Schefter said the Minnesota Vikings are shopping around for a quarterback while they deal with an injury to Kyler Murray.

While some may say the Vikings could go all in on a guy like Justin Herbert or Dak Prescott, that would completely dismiss their effort to go out and get Kyler Murray this offseason.

Especially after trading away JJ McCarthy, the Vikings may actually be looking for a young quarterback with a lot of upside and little proven success.

That criteria fits Shedeur Sanders more than anyone else in the entire NFL.

Coming off an impressive performance against New Orleans, it would not be a shock if the Vikings made a move for the 2025 fifth-round pick.

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during action during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What the Browns Should Do

As of Monday night and Tuesday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles are on a fire sale. Clearly, if they are willing to trade away a guy like Jordan Davis, they will be willing to let Goedert go.

The good news for the Browns here is that it may not take an arm and a leg to get the 31-year-old tight end on their team.

If it can be done, this trade would give Harold Fannin Jr. the opportunity to explode in this Browns offense, and Todd Monken the ability to run sets with two dynamic tight ends.

As for an edge rusher, this is where the Browns may be more inclined to spend some bigger assets.

So far this season, we all know the deal with Jared Verse. Andrew Berry and Todd Monken may want to go out and get a guy who will not only be great for the defense but also unlock the 2024 defensive rookie of the year in Verse.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) runs into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown catch and run against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Future

Going forward this season, winning games, making the playoffs, and even competing for their first-ever AFC North division title is still very possible for Cleveland.

The division is most definitely still up for grabs, but the Browns must make some moves to try to improve their roster.

After the past few games, it is very clear that there are some major gaps in this team, but also some very bright spots.