The Browns Must Make This One Major Move Before the Trade Deadline

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is coming up on Tuesday, November 10th at 4:00 p.m.

So far this season, one thing has been very clear for the Cleveland Browns: the offensive line needs help.

If the Browns seriously want to make a playoff push or compete for their first AFC North title, they must try and make a move to renovate the guys up front.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Problem

Cleveland quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have been sacked for an NFL worst 38 times.

Play after play, the blocking schemes break down, runs are unsuccessful, and both Sanders and Watson struggle to get the ball out in time.

However, the bigger problem is rooting out one lineman specifically.

Looking at PFF Numbers across the line for the starters, their overall grades are:

LT - Spencer Fano (R): 74.1 (19th/71 Tackles)

LG - Zion Johnson: 66 (29th/77 Guards)

C - Elgton Jenkins: 63.6 (18th/36 Centers)

RG - Austin Barber (R): 67.5 (26th/77 Guards)

RT - Tytus Howard: 62.8 (45th/71 Tackles)



Other than Howard being pretty low for a starter, the rankings are right around average across the line.

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) plays against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential Trade Target

Clearly, Cleveland needs help, but who should they trade for?

The best-case scenario for Cleveland is to go after a good lineman from a team severely underperforming. With this formula, Landon Dickerson stands out from the Philadelphia Eagles.

While it may take a lot to get him, Philly is now 2-7 in the season. If they are willing to get rid of the 28-year-old star for draft picks, Cleveland definitely has some to offer.

But how would it shake out with the offensive line?

This move would let a few changes occur. First, Austin Barber can move back to Tackle, which he primarily played in college. Next, Tytus Howard would be used as either a trade asset or a "6th man" lineman. Then, Dickerson and Johnson can decide who plays left and right guard, and go from there.

.@Jake_Trotter makes the case that the Browns should sell high and trade Shedeur Sanders before the deadline on Tuesday.



Thoughts? https://t.co/4uPezsdtAq pic.twitter.com/uh1kDZnteG — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 8, 2026

Potential Trade Packages

At the moment, the Browns hold 11 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which include two selections in the first round.

While it would be ideal to hold on to both firsts, given a situation where Cleveland can dramatically improve, it would not be unlikely for them to use one of them.

As for players, while some have called for Shedeur Sanders or Jared Verse to be dealt, other names like Jerry Jeudy may come first.

Regardless of what they give up, the Browns seriously need some help on this offensive line