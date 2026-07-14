4 Browns Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs in Preseason

The Cleveland Browns have some serious decisions to make this summer regarding their starting roster heading into the regular season.

There’s still plenty of time as of the beginning of July, but some serious competition will start to heat up heading into August with the NFL preseason right around the corner.

A few veterans will have to really impress this new Browns coaching staff, especially head coach Todd Monken. Atop that list is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is in the middle of the biggest position battle of his career.

There are a few other Browns veterans who fall under the microscope heading into the preseason as well. Here are four Browns veterans who could lose their starting jobs this preseason if they don’t impress.

Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, runs away from defensive end Jared Verse during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, June 10, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that Watson is under close inspection to see whether or not he can still be a starter for not just the Browns, but in the NFL altogether. His injury history on top of his inconsistencies have muddied his name quite a bit in recent years.

With a promising look at Shedeur Sanders in 2025, the Browns could find themselves in a bit of a conundrum in deciding who their starter for week one should be. It’s been a heavy debate all offseason long, but an answer sooner rather than later is on the horizon.

According to head coach Todd Monken, there is no clear-cut starter as of right now. He may have an idea in mind as to who he’d prefer, but Monken seems to be a fair guy; he’ll give both quarterbacks the opportunity to prove themselves.

If Sanders can show up and show out during training camp, he may force Monken’s hand in naming him the starter over Watson. The ball truly lies in Watson’s court.

Dawand Jones

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could be a very interesting position battle on the offensive line, especially if Jones can return to form after his season-ending LCL tear suffered last year. This is Jones’ third season-ending injury, so the chances he does are slim.

Nothing is impossible though, especially for an athlete like Jones who has always put in the work. Say he does return to full health and looks like his old self; he still may not start for Cleveland after their heavy investments in the offensive line.

Jones has played at both tackle positions, but those have since been upgraded through free agency and the NFL Draft. With the arrival of Spencer Fano on the left side and Tytus Howard on the right, Jones might be the odd man out heading into this season.

Cedric Tillman

Jun 9, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) leaps to catch the ball during mandatory mini camp at Cross Country Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s nothing more disappointing than a wide receiver with a build like Tillman who just doesn’t work out for their team. Tillman happens to be that guy; elite size, great strength, but just cannot seem to break out for the Browns.

Now, quarterback play hasn’t been kind to Tillman since his arrival, but even then, he’s starting to slowly get lost on the Browns depth chart with more firepower being brought in each year.

With two rookie receivers joining the Browns, one being Denzel Boston, who has that receiver build similar to Tillman, his spot could easily be taken by the newcomer. Even breakout candidate Isaiah Bond could make Tillman’s path to starting even more difficult.

Luke Wypler

Cleveland Browns center Luke Wypler (56) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The battle for the starting center job in Cleveland happens to be one flying under-the-radar, as there isn’t a viable proven option in contention as of right now.

The biggest debate is whether Wypler can actually prove to the Browns that he can be their guy, as the team also drafted a potential fill-in by adding Parker Brailsford through the draft in April.

Wypler hasn’t lived up to expectations given to him after his time at Ohio State and has also battled injuries since his arrival. If Brailsford can show that no matter who’s under center, he can block up the middle, then the job is his.