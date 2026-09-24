4 Reasons Why the Browns Should Trade For Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have all the reasons in the world to feel good about what the future holds at the wide receiver position after what rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have shown through two games.

Concepcion, picked 24th overall out of Texas A&M, currently leads all rookies with 10 receptions. Meanwhile Boston, selected 39th overall out of Washington, currently leads all rookies in receiving yards (154) and receiving touchdowns (2).

However there is one name out there that could enhance the Browns receiving core exponentially, if his team is actually willing to listen to trade offers.

Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals has been catching a lot of flack lately for a variety of reasons, including criticism regarding effort, output, and body language on the field.

After two-plus seasons with the Cards, it’s true that Harrison hasn’t lived up to the hype after being selected fourth overall out of nearby Ohio State back in 2024, but at 24-years old and with those impressive physical tools, what’s not to like about taking a chance on him, if Arizona decides to deal him?

Here are four reasons why the Browns should definitely consider acquiring Marvin Harrison Jr., if the Cardinals make him available via trade:

A change of scenery is sorely needed needed

Harrison seems trapped in Arizona. The quarterback situation is a mess, and unlike what’s happening with the Browns, it doesn’t look like it could change soon. Michael Wilson had already taken the WR1 spot for the Cardinals, and Harrison’s place on the depth chart got buried even more after the team acquired Kendrick Bourne during this past offseason.

And that’s not even mentioning that tight end Trey McBride is the true top-target in this offense.

There’s no substitute for talent... nor work ethic

Despite what Harrison’s numbers might say, the talent is still there. No one just forget’s how to play football overnight, and Harrison’s status as one of the most talented to ever play wideout at the school most prominently associated with elite wide receivers is untouched.

Former Buckeye Garrett Wilson recently described what Harrison was like at Ohio State, saying: “Marv, as soon as he walked through the doors, was pretty crazy because he was just snagging on everyone and could do like 20 reps of 225 [lbs on bench press]. I was like, 'Damn, this man is NFL-built already.' And then all of a sudden he was running around tracking the ball well.”

At Ohio State, Garrett Wilson played alongside some of the best WRs currently in the NFL.



Out of all them, one stands out more than the others ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Gsr964W3ZQ — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) September 21, 2026

But according to Wilson, it’s not just god-given talent that separates Harrison from the rest. The work ethic is there, too. According to an interview he gave The New York Post in 2024, “The best way I can describe Marvin is he’s a grinder. He’s always going to be the best player on the field, but in a rare case that he wasn’t, he would be grinding the whole day after to make sure that was never the case again. That’s my favorite thing about him.”

Browns’ coaches could unlock Marvin Harrison’s next-level potential

When asked what he looks for in wideouts before this year’s draft, head coach Todd Monken said: "It's real simple: big, fast, physical, ball skills, run after catch.” Harrison checks all the boxes.

Monken’s history speaks well of his work with taking wideouts to the next level, including Zay Flowers in Baltimore, George Pickens and Ladd McConkey at the University of Georgia, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry during his first stint in Cleveland, and Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Desean Jackson in Tampa Bay.

Browns wide receivers coach Christian Jones has a nice resumé as well, working with Justin Jefferson in Minny, Malik Nabers in New York, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. last year in Cleveland.

He could be the best Plan-B for Cleveland out there

The best possible scenario for the Browns offense would be somehow leaving next year’s draft with their quarterback of the future and current Ohio State superstar, Jeremiah Smith. But that feels like a pipe dream.

Getting Harrison for a much lower pick to add to a room that already boasts Concepcion and Boston, and focusing on a passer in the 2027 NFL Draft seems very achievable, on the other hand. This move would especially makes since if the Browns decide to move on from Jerry Jeudy, too.

There’s no guarantee that Arizona will move on from Harrison, or how much it would cost to get him, but the Browns should be interested if he ever becomes available.