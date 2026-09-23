The Cleveland Browns' home opener is getting closer.

And with that comes the first chance for many rookies on the roster to play in front of a large portion of the fanbase for the first time.

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston, who has impressed in his first two games on the road in Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, is one of those rookies. Drafted in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Boston has immediately made his impact known on the gridiron.

"Boston is, again, a heck of a player, a young guy that keeps improving each week," starting quarterback Deshaun Watson said following Sunday's 23-19 win over the Buccaneers.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and head coach Todd Monken during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across his first two games of the season, he has hauled in seven catches for 154 yards and two scores. Both of his touchdowns came on 45+-yard strikes down the field from Watson. He is just the fourth player in NFL History to accomplish such a feat.

With the two forming a strong bond early in the season, Boston is set up to make a great impression on the field in his first year.

And fortunately, Boston already has inside the locker room.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, veteran cornerback Denzel Ward shared that he was impressed with Boston's quick start to success.

"Ever since he got here on the Browns," Ward began, "he's been playing well since he stepped foot on the field. [He's] a guy that we're going to need, [we] look at him as a No. 1 receiver and he's been doing that, making plays, doing his job as a rookie, but not playing like a rookie."

Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston leads Cleveland in routes run, targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.



Denzel Ward: "Ever since he got here on the Browns, he's been playing well since he stepped foot on the field. [He's] a guy that we're going to need, [we]… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 23, 2026

Since he was drafted way back in 2018, Ward has been a mentor to many newcomers in the locker room, and his leadership has been a major positive for a team that has faced plenty of adversity in the last few years.

Having a guy like Ward in his corner, Boston will have the chance to become much more comfortable in Cleveland.

Not only will the 22-year-old be able to work closely with Ward to become a better teammate and leader, but when on the field, Ward, a five-time Pro Bowler, will be able to work with him to maximize his ability to get by defenders and create space.

Boston and the Browns hit the field this weekend in the home opener, clashing with the Carolina Panthers from Huntington Bank Field at 1:00 p.m. EST.

And for the first time in his promising career, Boston will have a chance to leap into the Dawg Pound.