5 Winners, 2 Losers From Browns Win Over Titans

The Browns are now 5-2 seven weeks into the 2026 NFL season, to absolutely no one's surprise, after winning another game in the final seconds against the Tennessee Titans. Cleveland was down two touchdowns early in the game, but battled back in a huge way that ended up being their strongest offensive showing of the season.

There are a lot of points to note from the win, so let’s start off with the winners from Sunday.

1. Deshaun Watson

Believe it or not, Watson’s 308 passing yards vs. Tennessee were the most in his Cleveland career, and the first time that he has thrown for 300+ since January 3rd, 2021, also against the Titans. His previous high with Cleveland was 289 in 2023, which came against, you guessed it, the Tennessee Titans.

Apart from the interception, Watson was very efficient in the passing game, getting the ball to the playmakers and giving them a chance to run with it. His rushing touchdown from nine yards out also gave Cleveland the cushion in the fourth quarter to leverage the game their way. Watson has now led the Browns to five game-winning drives this year, and is just the third quarterback since 1970 to have a game-winning drive in each of his team's first five wins of a season, joining Troy Aikman in 1990 and Matthew Stafford in 2016.

2. The Run Game

Sunday was a breakout day for Quinshon Judkins; he rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries for two touchdowns. Those 5.6 yards per carry were the second-highest of his career so far, and it was because the offensive line was creating space for him. According to Next Gen Stats, Judkins averaged 2.3 yards before contact per carry, which was a season high and the first time this year he was over 1.0+ yards before contact.

Dylan Sampson was at last back in the backfield as well, and he showed off his speed totaling 77 yards on just nine touches, averaging 8.5 yards per touch.

3. KC Concepcion

What a breakout game it was for Concepcion; KC caught eight passes for 129 yards, and 82 of those yards came after the catch. Those 82 yards after the catch were a season-high for him, and his 55 yards after contact were the most by a wide receiver this season (NGS). He also was able to help in the run game, breaking an 18-yarder on an end around.

4. Harold Fannin Jr.

Might as well put the entire passing game on here, huh? Fannin was another guy who excelled after the catch, as 59 of his 91 receiving yards came after the catch. His 36-yard catch put Cleveland and the next winner right where they wanted to be.

5. Andre Szymt

While Szymt did miss a 43-yarder early in the fourth quarter, he stepped up when it mattered yet again, nailing a 32-yarder for a walk-off win. Szmyt now has four field goals that won Cleveland the game through seven weeks.

It is difficult to find losers for Cleveland from this game, but there are a couple.

1. Run Defense

Tony Pollard has Cleveland’s number as the Titans running back had another career day vs. the Browns, putting up 155 total yards and three touchdowns. The Browns are now 20th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game at 116.4, something that will hopefully get cleaned up later in the season.

2. Cam Ward’s Spot

Ward showed some flashes, hitting multiple slant routes to rookie Carnell Tate and second-year guy Elic Ayomanor for some nice gains. Apart from those throws, though, there wasn’t a ton of flashes, as he notably missed a touchdown on their final drive to Daniel Bellinger.

Ward is far from the Titans' first problem, but with the team at 1-6 and his stats are what they are, it may be alluring for Tennessee to look at those top QBs in next year’s class.