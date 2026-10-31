8 Players that Need to Step Up in Week 8 Against the Steelers

The Cleveland Browns head into Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers, looking to fortify their first-place standing in the AFC North and put the league on notice. ESPN ranked the Browns last in the AFC North in their power rankings and the league is not buying their early success due to having to rely on game-winning drives.

The Browns are 2-0 within their division in the first half of the season and have beaten the Steelers in Week 4 in primetime. Their struggles in the Steel City have been well documented, but they do not apply to this new roster and coaching staff.

The Browns will need several of their young players to step up on Sunday to change history.

Mason Graham

Graham started the season looking like a completely new defensive tackle with four sacks in the first four games. He got injured in the first matchup against the Steelers and missed a couple of weeks, returning last week and recording no sacks.

The defense got gashed last week in the running game and Jaylen Warren has been one of the NFL’s best recently. Graham needs to be able to limit their running game and force Aaron Rodgers to have throw in obvious passing situations. Graham needs to then do what he did best to start the season and get pressure from the middle of the pocket.

KC Concepcion

The offense became unlocked when the Browns forced the ball to Concepcion last week and he had over 150 yards of total offense. Todd Monken and Deshaun Watson have to put an emphasis on getting him the ball in space and letting his speed and elusiveness take over.

The Steelers’ pass rush will be looking to unsettle Watson and he has to get the ball out of his hands fast. Concepcion is the perfect outlet for Watson in the slot being around the line of scrimmage to turn a short pass into a big yard gain.

Browns offensive tackle Spencer Fano gears up for a drill during Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 9, 2026. on July, 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spencer Fano and Tytus Howard

Fano has been a solid left tackle in his rookie season and he will be tasked with blocking TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. They have to provide a clean pocket for Watson to be able to read the secondary and make good decisions with the ball.

They did a nice job in the first half of their Week 4 meeting, but the second half was a different story and the offense stalled with turnovers.

Howard got the clearance to start after not practicing all week with a concussion. The edges are going to test these tackles, and they have to come ready to play.

Deshaun Watson

The veteran quarterback finally got his first 300-yard passing game last week and he did that by being decisive with the ball, taking the shots downfield when he could, and leading his receivers for yards after the catch.

The Steelers will try anything to get him off his game, and he cannot let the atmosphere get too big for him. Watson must have a plan at the line of scrimmage for where the ball needs to go in the face of pressure and not solely rely on his legs to bail him out.

Jared Verse

Verse does not have a sack this season and at times gets lost in the shuffle of the line of scrimmage. He has been close on making big plays and has helped the line in general, make game-changing plays.

He needs to be effective against the run and make Warren try and beat them on the inside. If he can control the perimeter, then it will allow Grand Delpit and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to play in the secondary and ball hawk. The first meeting ended with an interception by Delpit.

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quinshon Judkins

The offense looked completely different last week, with Judkins exploding for his best game of the season. They ran the ball with Watson under center more than they had in previous weeks and there were bigger holes for Judkins to hit.

The Browns have to stay out of third-and-long situations and Judkins has to build on last week and forget about the first handful of games.

Harold Fannin Jr.

The Browns are considerably better on offense when Fannin is involved. They have gone away from him in a couple of games, and the offense struggled. They made an effort to get him the ball last week, and he helped them on the last drive by breaking tackles and setting them up with a chip-shot field goal.

The task is tough, but the Browns have not seemed to care about the situation they have been put in so far this season. If these players perform to their capabilities, then the Browns can leave Pittsburgh with their stamp on the division and the rest of the NFL will take notice.