Browns Final Injury Report Reveals a Few Key Concerns Against Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have one of their biggest tests of the season coming up this Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With both teams battling for the top spot in the AFC North, it’ll be crucial for the Browns to be as prepared as they can be heading into this contest. The most important thing for Cleveland will be the availability of their players.

A few names popped up on the injury report over the course of the week that were alarming, but some have since been cleared and will play. That won’t be the case for every player that was listed.

Whether it’s a starter or a depth player, everyone will matter in this game, as it can be a brutally physical game anytime the Browns face off against the Steelers.

Cleveland got the best of Pittsburgh a couple of weeks ago on Thursday Night Football, but this is a new week with new stakes. Here are a few names from the injury report to watch out for in this divisional duel:

Mason Graham

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) is stopped short of the goal line by Cleveland defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Cleveland’s last game against Pittsburgh, Graham suffered a lower leg injury that looked a lot worse, but he was ruled week-to-week following the game. Now, Graham looks primed to play against the team that took him out once again.

Graham hasn’t recorded any stats in their previous two games, but has been making progress over the weeks, even appearing in last week’s win over the Titans. Graham looked to have reaggravated his injury but was held out as more of a precautionary decision.

The Browns will have to do their best to stop the Steelers’ red hot run game, and Graham could be at the forefront of making that happen. Having their top defensive tackle back alongside the recently extended Maliek Collins will be key to beating Pittsburgh.

Myles Harden

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Myles Harden (26) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A hamstring injury has been limiting Harden this past week, which means he likely tweaked it during their game last Sunday. Harden is one of three Browns players carrying a questionable status heading into Sunday.

Harden has been seeing plenty of playing time for the Browns this season as their third string cornerback and would play a big role in the secondary if he’s available to play.

It’s never an easy task limiting future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but if Harden can play, he’ll be responsible for making it tough on Pittsburgh’s offense to throw the ball downfield.

Tytus Howard

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Tytus Howard (71) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of today, it’s expected that Howard could miss this week’s game after suffering a concussion last week. He didn’t log a single practice this week and now is in jeopardy of missing this massive game.

His duties would be to block Pittsburgh’s all-pro linebacker TJ Watt on the outside, but that may be the job of Dawand Jones this week if he’s ruled out. Jones has done well when facing Watt in the past, which should give the Browns confidence in his abilities once again.

Mike Hall Jr.

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Browns’ last game against the Steelers, Hall Jr. stepped in for the injured Mason Graham and also got injured in that game. He’s done his best to get back on the field lately but hasn’t been cleared since.

It was also a lower leg injury that Hall Jr. suffered, which sparked Jared Verse’s comments regarding Pittsburgh’s dirty playstyle on defense. Regardless of how the team plays, Hall isn’t officially cleared to seek his revenge.

He carries a questionable status heading into Sunday as well, but if he’s good to go, it’s expected he’ll play an important role in limiting the Steelers’ offense.