How Jared Verse Stirred the Pot Ahead of Browns-Steelers Rematch

The Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a massive Week 8 rivalry matchup, with first place in the AFC North on the line. A war of words has added another layer of intensity ahead of Sunday’s matchup on Nov. 1.

Victorious Browns

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season. In a chippy, back-and-forth game, the Browns defeated the Steelers on a game-winning 56-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt with 10 seconds remaining. Following the game, Browns star edge defender Jared Verse commented on the Steelers' offensive line and their style of play:

#Browns Jared Verse on the chippiness with the Steelers’ offensive line:



“I was talking to them crazy. I was telling them, ‘You’re double-teaming, y’all sliding, y’all garbage.’ I don’t have any respect that plays too dirty and does too much extra stuff after the game." pic.twitter.com/9gzUMZEJh7 — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) October 2, 2026

Verse claimed that the Steelers' offensive line played “dirty,” and while that is up to one’s interpretation, the Steelers’ locker room definitely took notice.

Heyward Pushes Back

Cam Heyward appeared on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of the Browns-Steelers matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 27. On that episode, Eisen played the clip of Verse’s comments and asked the Steelers defensive tackle to respond:

Heyward defended his teammates and suggested Verse was whining about routine football tactics such as double-teams and chip blocks. Verse is not a player to back down, and when he spoke to reporters Thursday, Verse had more to say.

Verse Is Not Worried

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Verse responded directly to Heyward’s criticism. Verse made one thing clear: he is not worried about Heyward or the Steelers' offensive line:

“I’m not worried about Cam, I’m not worried about their OL, I’m not worried about anyone on their team,” - Jared Verse on the Steelers 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/KRdQhA2qBf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 29, 2026

That confidence faces a significant test on the road. Cleveland has not won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 2003, giving Verse an opportunity to help end a lengthy drought while backing up his latest comments. Verse kept his response short and simple as both teams continue to prepare for a pivotal AFC North matchup.

Rivalry Reborn

Ultimately, a war of words means little without results on the field. Verse has yet to record a sack through Cleveland’s first seven games of the season, and Heyward plays defense, meaning the two will not line up against each other. Both have bigger priorities Sunday, starting with disrupting the opposing quarterback.

What this back-and-forth does prove is one thing: the Browns and Steelers rivalry is very much back. Trash talk has long been part of this rivalry, but this meeting carries added weight with both teams entering at 5-2. Both teams are focused on securing first place in the AFC North.

Now it’s time to see which team can back up its words on the field.