Baker Mayfield’s New Contract With Buccaneers Is Actually Good News for Browns Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached a three-year extension worth up to $165 million with Baker Mayfield.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback just inked his second contract extension in Tampa Bay following the one-year, $4 million prove-it deal that he signed with the Buccaneers back in 2023.

Mayfield’s new contract with the Buccaneers is salt in the wound for Browns fans. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick was shipped out of Cleveland back in 2022. After a failed experiment with the Carolina Panthers and a short revival with the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield found a home with Tampa Bay, who will have paid him over $265 million by the end of this new deal. That’s a lot of money for a player that Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn’t believe was worth keeping over Deshaun Watson, who is getting one final chance in the NFL during the final year of his disastrous five-year, fully guaranteed deal.

But Mayfield sticking around in Tampa Bay is actually good news for Browns fans. Here’s a few reasons why.

1. There’s no point in chasing reunion rumors

If Mayfield were to enter free agency after this season, he’d be allowed to sign with any team. The Browns have added plenty of talent for new head coach Todd Monken, who has repeatedly stated a desire to win – not tank or rebuild.

Of course, this parallel caused some to dream about a reunion with Mayfield in Cleveland, especially if the Browns won too many games to select their quarterback of the future with a high pick in April’s NFL Draft.

A reunion was always unlikely. Mayfield would’ve needed to be hard-pressed to willingly sign a contract to play for the Browns, especially with Berry at the helm. He thought he deserved a fifth-year in Cleveland after leading the Browns to a playoff victory in 2020 before injuring himself in 2021, derailing his future with the team.

Now, Browns fans can keep their eye on the prize – the rookie quarterback class in 2027.

2. Pittsburgh has one less option

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has already declared this will be his final season in the NFL.

And Pittsburgh is one of those organizations that’s too prideful to tank, meaning they’ll be out of draft position to select a top-ranked quarterback. Mayfield would’ve been a top free agent veteran for the Steelers, especially with new head coach Mike McCarthy, who has a relationship with former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who got along with Mayfield quite well.

But with Mayfield remaining in Tampa Bay for three more years after this season, the Steelers find themselves in search of a long-term answer at quarterback without a real avenue to finding one. Pittsburgh would've given Mayfield an opportunity to stick it to the Browns, his former team, twice per year. But now the Steelers will have to pay even more if they want a proven, veteran option next year.

3. Smaller chip on Mayfield’s shoulder for Week 2

Even though Mayfield has already expressed his excitement to beat the Browns (and the quarterback Cleveland replaced him with), maybe the wrath won’t be as bad in Week 2.

Certainly, Mayfield is still going to want to clown the Browns. But with the contract dispute settled with the Buccaneers, Mayfield might not be as angry as he would’ve been.

Cleveland’s Week 2 matchup against Tampa will be Watson’s final audition before he’ll have to play in front of Browns fans who will undoubtedly boo him loudly in Cleveland’s home opener – especially if Mayfield beats him.