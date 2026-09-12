Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Deshaun Watson in Browns’ Week 1 Game vs Jaguars

As Deshaun Watson is gearing up to tie Baker Mayfield for most Week 1 starts for the Cleveland Browns since 1999 with his third season opener for the franchise, all eyes will be glued on No. 4 and his performance.

After all, Watson just won one of the most scrutinized NFL quarterback battles in recent memory after basically being erased by team owner Jimmy Haslam just a short year and a half ago with his “swing and a miss” comments.

Now, entering his fifth and final year under contract in Cleveland, Watson is looking to resuscitate a once promising career while leading the Browns back to relevance after just nine wins as a starter over the last four years, and 13 in the last six going all the way back to his Texans’ days.

Almost two years since his last start for the Browns, here’s the best and worst case scenario for Watson, as the Browns open the 2026 regular season on the road at Jacksonville.

Deshaun Watson’s best case scenario for Week 1

Leading the team to a win will be paramount for Watson.

After that, style points will count, as well.

Watson needs to show the Browns can win because of him and not despite of him, and getting the job done against the reigning AFC South champion would be a great first step.

There are two ways Watson’s 2026 official debut could end up being ideal. One is if the Browns completely blow the Jaguars out of the water with a 2019-like performance when he threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns for the Texans against the Falcons, achieving a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Even with the Browns revamped wide receiver room and rebuilt offensive line, this seems highly unlikely.

The next option would be Watson engineering a game-winning drive in the last minutes to steal a victory at EverBank Field, shocking a bona fide playoff contender from the get go. This would be more reasonable as long as the Browns defense chips in with a dominant effort and head coach Todd Monken manages the game correctly through Watson.

The momentum that Cleveland could gain from a road game in Week 1 would then carry on nicely for a Week 2 showdown against the Buccaneers -- also on the road.

Deshaun Watson’s worst case scenario for Week 1

Make no mistake -- Watson’s leash will be miles long for Week 1. Barring an injury or a Jim Hardy-like eight-interception performance against the Jaguars, Watson won't be yanked from the game in favor of Shedeur Sanders.

Turnovers were a recurring issue during training camp and preseason, even if the Browns’ coaching staff tried to minimize their importance. A multiple turnover game by Watson would instantaneously become a “told you so” moment for a fanbase that didn’t take Watson’s appointment as the team’s starter too well in the first place.

Additionally, Watson will undoubtedly have to face pressure from the stands after a preseason meltdown against his own booing fans a few weeks ago. That’s enough confirmation for Jaguars fans that, despite his claims that he doesn’t care, he actually cares a lot about being booed in a football game. And if the fans in Jacksonville manage to throw him off his zone in Week 1, he can expect heavy booing all season long, whether he plays at home or on the road.

Cleveland will enter the game as an +8.5 underdog, which means a loss to open the season is somewhat expected. But like we said above, style points will matter. If Watson ends up bearing a large part of the blame, local and national media outlets will have a field day, guaranteed.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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