Baker Mayfield Career Timeline: How He Went From Browns No. 1 Pick to Buccaneers Franchise QB

Ahead of Week 1, the Buccaneers agreed to a three-year contract extension with Baker Mayfield. The deal ensures Mayfield will remain a Buccaneer for the foreseeable future, and maintain stability at the league’s most important position.

More impressively, the extension signals Mayfield’s improbable path from No. 1 pick to Browns castoff to franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. As Mayfield cashes in before the 2026 season, his ninth as a pro, here’s a closer look at his journey to becoming one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

April 2018: Browns draft Mayfield with No. 1 pick

After becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0–16, the Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. That year’s draft saw five quarterbacks go in the first round—Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson—and the Browns decided to make Mayfield their pick and answer at quarterback.

September 2018: Mayfield comes in for an injured Tyrod Taylor

The Browns decided to start Tyrod Taylor over Mayfield during his rookie season, but when Taylor suffered an injury in Week 3, Mayfield came in and led Cleveland to a 21–17 comeback victory over the Jets . The win wasn’t just a rookie quarterback getting his first victory as a pro, it ended the Browns’ infamous 19-game winless streak. And he did it for a prime-time audience on a Thursday night.

Overall, Mayfield showcased promise throughout his rookie season with the Browns, throwing for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 touchdowns while going 6–7 as a starter.

2020: Mayfield leads Browns to first playoff appearance since 2002

After leading Cleveland to a respectable 6–10 season in 2019, he led the Browns to an 11–5 mark in 2020. The Browns earned their first playoff appearance since 2002, ending one of the NFL’s longest postseason droughts.

Not only did Mayfield lead the Browns to a playoff appearance, but also to a victory over the rival Steelers . He and the Browns scored 28 points in the first quarter en route to a 48–37 win. The Browns advanced to the divisional round, where they narrowly fell to the Chiefs.

September 2021: Mayfield suffers shoulder injury

The jubilation of the 2020 campaign wouldn’t last long as the 2021 season proved tumultuous for Mayfield and the Browns. Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in Week 2, an injury that affected his play throughout the season as he threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 picks while missing three games due to injury. The Browns still went 8–9, even during the down year, but reported concerns over Mayfield’s maturity and play in 2021 were enough to prompt Cleveland to turn elsewhere at quarterback.

March 2022: Browns trade for Deshaun Watson, leaving Mayfield’s future in flux

Fourteen months after Mayfield led the Browns to their streak-snapping playoff victory, they traded three first-round picks to the Texans for Deshaun Watson and signed him to a record-setting $230 million fully guaranteed deal. The move made it clear that Mayfield’s future in Cleveland was basically over as Cleveland decided to bring in Watson, who was facing over 20 sexual misconduct allegations and an eventual suspension.

July 2022: Browns trade Mayfield to Panthers

After Watson’s arrival, Mayfield requested a trade. Four months after bringing in Watson, the Browns sent Mayfield to the Panthers for a 2024 fifth-round pick, giving him another opportunity elsewhere.

December 2022: Panthers release Mayfield

Mayfield beat out Sam Darnold for the Panthers’ starting quarterback job, but he did not find success with his second team. He went just 1–5 as a starter for Carolina, missing time due to a sprained ankle and later serving as P.J. Walker’s backup. He ended up requesting to be released, and his wish was granted on Dec. 5.

December 2022: Rams claim Mayfield off waivers, play him two days later

A day after his release from the Panthers, the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers while starter Matthew Stafford dealt with a back injury. Mayfield ended up playing the majority of the Rams’ Thursday night game two days later against the Raiders. The Rams started John Wolford, but benched him for Mayfield, who responded to the challenge by leading Los Angeles to a 17–16 comeback win .

Mayfield went on to play the rest of the season with the Rams, and while it was largely meaningless action for a team that fell short of the playoffs, his time in Los Angeles with Sean McVay ultimately sparked his career turnaround.

March 2023: Mayfield signs with Buccaneers

Following Tom Brady’s retirement , the Buccaneers decided to take a chance on Mayfield by signing him to a one-year, $4 million deal. Mayfield competed for the starting quarterback job with Kyle Trask, and ultimately won the gig.

2023: Mayfield leads Buccaneers to playoffs, win over Eagles

In his first season as a Buccaneer, Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns while helping Tampa win the NFC South with a 9–8 record. He earned Pro Bowl honors for his efforts, but more importantly, led the Buccaneers to a postseason victory by taking down the flailing Eagles 32–9. While they went on to lose to the Lions in the divisional round, the first season with Mayfield under center offered hope for Tampa in the post-Brady era.

March 2024: Buccaneers extend Mayfield

Following a strong first season in Tampa, the Buccaneers rewarded Mayfield with a three-year, $100 million extension in the offseason, ensuring he would remain with the franchise. In turn, Mayfield put in the best season of his career, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 71.4% of his passes, all career highs. He led the Buccaneers back to the playoffs, where they fell to the upstart Commanders.

2025: Buccaneers miss playoff as Mayfield deals with injury

After beginning the 2025 campaign 6–2, the Buccaneers collapsed, finishing the season 8–9 and failing to make the playoffs for the first time in Mayfield’s three seasons in Tampa. The Buccaneers’ fall from contention came as multiple players on the team sustained injuries, including Mayfield, who dealt with a sprained MCL and PCL, a biceps contusion and a shoulder injury.

June-July 2026: Mayfield calls for Buccaneers to get extension done before training camp

Mayfield made his desire for an extension with the Buccaneers clear in June, expressing that he wanted to remain in Tampa but also wanted to get a new deal done with the franchise before training camp. It’s not super common for star quarterbacks to speak so candidly and publicly on contract talks, but Mayfield wasn’t afraid to apply some pressure on the team.

After training camp began in July, Mayfield told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the Buccaneers had offered him a two year deal, which was “disappointing.” They also had yet to offer him an extension of a salary of $50 million or more, another sign the two sides were still not on the same page.

September 2026: Agrees to three-year extension with Buccaneers

While it didn’t happen as soon as Mayfield had hoped, he and the Buccaneers ultimately got a new deal done. Five days before the Buccaneers’ start to the season, they officially extended Mayfield on a three-year, $165 million extension worth $55 million per year. Not only does the new contract keep Mayfield in Tampa through the 2029 season, but it ensures that he will not enter free agency or receive the franchise tag next offseason.