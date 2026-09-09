Deshaun Watson Viewing His Future as a Cleveland Brown Through the Right Lens

It's time for Deshaun Watson to show what he has in the tank.

And he knows it.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to open up the 2026 NFL regular season. Watson, who beat out second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders, will get the start under center.

Watson owns a 9-10 overall record while acting as the Browns' starting quarterback, passing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along the way. He has also posted a 61.2% completion percentage.

While many speculated all offseason that Sanders was going to get the nod, Watson's experience gave him the extra edge, according to new head coach Todd Monken.

When asked about his future as a member of the Browns, Watson shared that he is only focused on the now.

"Yeah, I mean, I can't focus on the future; I gotta focus on now," Watson began. "You know, if I try to look ahead and I get distracted on not focusing on what I need to do now, then, you know, who knows what the future might hold? So, all I can do is control these moments now, these opportunities I have now, and I wanna be just like Todd Monken said, like, you know, he, he's 60, he feels like this is his shot.

"So, you know, me being on my last year of my deal, I want to continue to play in this league, so, this is my opportunity to do that."

"I can't focus on the future. I gotta focus on now. Just like Todd Monken said, he's 60. He feels like this is his shot. Me being on my last year of my deal, being Year 10, I feel like this is my opportunity to go and showcase that I can still play in this league. This is my… pic.twitter.com/TwLlroS8l1 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 9, 2026

And how could you blame him for an answer like that?

The 30-year-old is entering the final season of his contract, having signed a massive guaranteed deal worth $230 million across five seasons when the Browns' front office acquired him from the Houston Texans.

While many have speculated that he will just hang up his cleats when the season is over, he may still have more in the tank. Coming out and performing well will give him an opportunity to land another deal, either with the Browns or a new team, for the 2027 campaign.

Monken, who has been complimentary of Watson throughout the offseason, came out and shared that he and Watson are on the same page heading into the Week 1 matchup.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's been great," Monken said. "He has really embraced what we do, offensively. I think for him it's been a breath of fresh air, new life, new opportunity. Now, we've all got to take advantage of it. I would hope that all of our players that we're speaking the same language."

The Browns and Jaguars will collide from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., at 1:00 p.m. EST, with Watson being given his first chance to impress since 2024.