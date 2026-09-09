4 Days Until Week 1: 4 Reasons Why 2026 Could Be Dumpster Fire Year for the Browns

Like a kid on Christmas, football fans are rejoicing for the start of the 2026 NFL season after a long awaited offseason. The Cleveland Browns are hoping for a shiny new toy with their young roster and new head coach.

However, if these four scenarios play out in the new season, then the Browns will be disappointed with coal.

Here are four ways the season could turn into a worst case scenario:

Mediocre Quarterback Play

Deshaun Watson is starting the season at quarterback and it is believed that he has a couple week try out before Shedeur Sanders takes over the offense. But what if Watson is just average?

Should Watson play well and win a couple games early in the season, then the Browns may be able to compete this season. If he performs poorly then Sanders can come in and audition for the starting role. But if Watson is average then the Browns may be hesitant to bench him if they feel Sanders is not ready. Watson will not be with the team next season, so it may be a sunken season if they stick with him too long and not winning enough games to compete, but not losing enough games for a top pick.

Sanders is a boom or bust player and if he comes in and looks mediocre, then the Browns may not have enough information to make a decision on the 2027 quarterback. Like Sanders himself, the Browns are better off being boom or bust this season with him at quarterback.

The Defense Takes A Big Step Back

The Browns’ defense is not expected to be as good as season’s past after losing Myles Garrett and Jim Schwartz. But if they take a big step back then it is another side of the ball that needs to be addressed next offseason. The Browns have intriguing young talent on defense, but a big regression would sow doubt in first-time defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

If the Browns have to let him go, then it is another system the players will have to learn next season. The Browns offense is not good enough to make up for a bad defense and games could get out of hand early if the defense is not up to par.

Failure To Launch

Youth is expected to play a big factor and their development is key to a successful season. The young wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are hopeful for a productive first season. If they show that they are overwhelmed in the NFL and do not provide signs of playmaking ability, then the Browns may not have what many think they do. If Spencer Fano looks like a revolving door at left tackle, then that is another important position that the Browns will have to look to replace and move him inside.

Second year linebacker Carson Schwesinger was defensive rookie of the year. If he takes a big step back under Rutenberg, then teams will be running all over the field. Quinshon Judkins put together a solid rookie season, but shattered his leg. The Browns have to hope that his explosiveness and power were not affected by the injury as he is their main bell cow in the backfield. Harold Fannin Jr. missed time in the offseason after a surgery. If he cannot ramp up, then the quarterbacks will miss a reliable third-down target, stalling the offense.

The Line Is Offensive

The Browns invested heavily in their offensive line in the offseason. All five positions were replaced in free agency, draft, or trade.

They drafted three linemen in April’s draft and are hoping that the line is set for years to come. The Browns have quarterbacks that hang onto the ball a little too long and if the line cannot keep up, then the sacks will be reigning down and once again the Browns will trot out three or more quarterbacks in a season. The Browns cannot afford to rebuild the line again next offseason as they need to gel now before putting a young quarterback behind them in 2027 and beyond.

Every season brings new hope, but if these scenarios occur, then the Browns season will go downhill fast and hard. Not only will the season be unsuccessful, but it can affect future seasons as well. It is important for the Browns to know what they have going into the offseason and which players they can rely on. So although this season might not be a new bicycle under the tree, the Browns should be happy with a cozy sweater. You might not want it at the moment, but you will be thankful for it in the future.