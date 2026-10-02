The Cleveland Browns have turned the NFL upside down and improved to 3-1 on the young season.

After a quarter of the season, they sit alone at the top of the AFC North after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Much like the season as a whole, Thursday’s game had its ups, downs, and everything in between.

On a night where there were plenty of winners, there were also some under performers as well:

Winner, Deshaun Watson

Watson had his best first half of football in a Browns uniform. The offense rattled off 21 points in the second quarter and opened up a multi-score lead. He stalled out in the second half, but did lead the offense to two field goals in the final half of the fourth quarter. There was a strip sack and an interception that helped the Steelers mount a comeback.

Watson took a bad sack on the last drive that could have resulted in the Browns being out of field goal range, but Andre Szmyt walloped a game-winning 56-yard field goal.

He finished with 268 yards passing, which is a season high. His touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. was placed perfectly and he pushed the ball downfield.

Watson used his legs to buy time and although he missed a handful of easy passes, he made the plays when he needed to, yet again.

Loser, Jared Verse

There was a lot of hype for Verse’s addition to the Browns’ defense in the offseason.

He has yet to record a sack on the young season and he had his worst game as a Brown on Thursday night. Verse only recorded two tackles, but one of those was for a loss.

He committed an unnecessary penalty that extended a Steelers drive and kept a tired defense on the field.

Winner, Denzel Boston

The second-round rookie has been the most reliable playmaker on the Browns’ offense. He had four catches for 89 yards. Boston has made big play after big play. He averaged more than 20 yards a catch, highlighted by his 60-yard reception early in the second quarter.

He has made the plays when his number has been called and his big-play ability stands out.

Loser, Everyone Who Committed Penalties

The talk leading into the game was that the Browns had to limit their penalties in order to win the game. They committed 14 infractions in the game for 88 yards.

The Steelers had a lengthy first drive that resulted in their only first-half points, which only happened because of the penalties.

Winner, Denzel Ward

For as good as Ward has been throughout his career, he does not get many interceptions because teams just avoid throwing his way in general.

Ward picked the ball off at a time when the team needed a spark. From that moment on, the Browns played with their backside on fire and opened up a double-digit lead.

Loser, Quinshon Judkins

The running game has yet to be an effective asset on offense. Judkins averaged 3.1 yards per carry.

It was not a poor performance, but the Browns needed a more productive running game to take the pressure off of Watson and the receivers.

Winner, Andre Szmyt

Perfection is the only word to describe Szmyt’s season so far.

He made all five of his kicks, which included a game-winning 56-yard field goal. The kick was never in doubt and would have been good from probably 60+ yards.

"I knew it was money. He told me the landmark, so he was just lining it up, and we see it all the time," Watson said of Szmyt's attitude on the last drive.

And One More Winner, Jerry Jeudy

Remember him? Jeudy’s lack of production moved him down to the third and sometimes the fourth receiver on the depth chart.

He hauled in three catches for 36 yards in the win. Jeudy made an incredible contested catch in a crucial moment. The defender was celebrating an incomplete pass, while Jeudy held the ball and gestured for a first down.

On a night where the Browns won their third-straight game and gained sole possession of first place, there were no true losers.

And honestly, the biggest winner of the night was the Browns’ fans that stayed up late and celebrated the victory.