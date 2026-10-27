Browns' 5-2 Start Raises a Major Question About Quarterback Position Future

The Cleveland Browns’ season was supposed to be all about which quarterback to draft in 2027, but that was flipped upside down after a 5-2 start and sitting in first place in the division.

Deshaun Watson has led the offense to five game-winning drives, and the offense will continue to improve in the last 10 games. The Browns will have too many wins to be able to draft a top quarterback, and their other first-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams is expected to be outside of the top 10.

All the winning is fun now, but it leaves the future of the quarterback position in limbo.

They can move on from Deshaun Watson next season, but if he leads the team to the playoffs, then it will be difficult to justify replacing him. He threw for his first 300-yard passing game last Sunday and the offense looked smooth. If he can continue to put up big numbers and elevate the young players, then the Browns should seriously consider extending him.

However, Watson has not been consistent. Extending him would take into consideration his entire body of work with the Browns, which is incomplete. During his first season in Cleveland, he came off a year-and-a-half gap without playing and could not practice with the team while his suspension was in effect. He then had an unprecedented shoulder injury, led the offense for the Ravens, and two Achilles injuries.

If the Browns feel that he is a long-term solution, then he will cost a lot of money as the price for the position continues to grow. The roster is filled with rookie contracts, so the Browns can afford a new contract next season, but they will need the cap space starting in 2028 to extend their draft picks.

Shedeur Sanders is also the backup, and he was in a competition with Watson for the starting position in training camp. He has been able to observe how Watson prepares and learn Todd Monken’s offense without getting rushed into action. He is on a rookie contract, but the Browns need to figure out if he has enough talent to be able to replace Watson.

The roster is showing that they are ready to win now, and the team cannot take a step back next season because of poor quarterback play.

If they move on from Watson, Sanders may not be the automatic replacement. They activated Dillon Gabriel from the injured reserve list this week, meaning that he has to take a roster spot. The team is 5-2 and the defensive line depth has performed well in addition to special teams. A player will have to be cut to make room for Gabriel.

He has been praised for understanding the offense, but his physical limitations may be too much to overcome. Gabriel was not considered for the starting position at any point this season and does not seem like a viable option to elevate the offense next season.

The Browns drafted Taylen Green in the sixth round, and his physical tools are immeasurable. He is considered very raw for the position and will not be ready to take the keys to the offense next season. His future in the league may be at a different position where his speed can be utilized.

A mid-to-late first-round pick may be an option, but it has to be a quarterback that Todd Monken believes can win. There could also be reclamation projects that can step in for a year or two, but that will not solve the long-term future of the position.

Monken gets a lot of credit for reviving Watson’s career and putting him in good positions to exceed. He is winning with this roster, which nobody expected when he was named the starter. The answer for the position’s future is muddy, but Monken is proving that he should be trusted with the solution.