Browns Avoid Going Down a “Slippery Slope” in a Potential Supplemental Draft

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation just avoided is still pretty much undetermined, but at least there won’t be any more variables added to the team’s greatest offseason uncertainty.

And, the team won’t be investing a high pick on a quarterback any time soon.

A Lubbock County District Court has granted a temporary injunction for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, clearing his path to return for another season of college football despite his admission of placing thousands of bets on the sport, including many on his own team.

The judge’s ruling means Sorsby won’t be available for NFL teams as a supplemental draft prospect, where he was reportedly set to draw heavy interest from several teams, Browns included.

If the Browns truly want Sorsby, and that’s a big ‘if’, they’ll have to wait until next year’s regular draft.

What does Brendan Sorsby’s reinstatement mean for the Browns?

Sorsby’s legal victory is a punch in the gut for the NCAA, which had already issued a permanent ban on the quarterback for breaking one of any sports’ cardinal rules. Instead, he’ll be suspended for a couple of games, and off he goes.

This is the reason why Browns’ head coach Todd Monken correctly described the situation as a “slippery slope” last week when asked about the team’s potential interest in Sorsby, who some think might have fetched a first round pick via the supplemental draft.

"I don't think we're in a position to want to go down that road," said Monken last Monday regarding the situation. "That's my opinion, that's not [Andrew Berry's]. I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that's a slippery slope when you go down that, irrespective of talent, right? In terms of the situation he's [put] himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we've seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports.

"But from my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that's going to be your franchise quarterback if he's ever eligible to even play in the NFL."

While Monken showed understandable reluctance towards potentially adsding Sorsby to an already volatile situation on his hands, right in the middle of an open quarterback competition involving a reclamation project of his own in veteran Deshaun Watson and second-year pro Shedeur Sanders, Browns general manager Andrew Berry struck a different tone on day later, raising some eyebrows along the way.

"No different than we do every year," stated Berry. "We'll do the work on all the prospects, and then we'll make the appropriate decision for the organization."

That led many to seriously consider the Browns among Sorsby’s potential suitors in case he ever got to the supplemental draft point.

Luckily for the Browns, that will not be the case, as the granted injunction has effectively saved the team from even considering trying their luck down that “slippery slope”.