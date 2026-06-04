Why the Cleveland Browns Can’t Be Counted Out of a Brendan Sorsby Pursuit

Jared Verse’s arrival has been all the talk at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio, as the Cleveland Browns embark on a new defensive era without All-World pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Even so, the debate around quarterbacks keeps coming up constantly, including the possibility of adding another arm through the supplemental draft.

The path for former Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech Brendan Sorsby towards the NFL just became a little clearer after Texas Tech said this past Monday that the school had declared Sorsby ineligible. On the same day, Sorsby filed a lawsuit asking for an injunction that would allow him to play for the Red Raiders this year. The NCAA had originally rejected his request for reinstatement last week.

While the Browns are in the midst of an open competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders for the starting quarterback position, a few league observers have pointed at Cleveland as one of those teams that could be interested in adding Sorsby via the supplemental draft, if he chooses to go down that path.

However, not everybody in Berea is thrilled with the idea of adding Sorsby.

"I don't think we're in a position to want to go down that road," said new Browns’ head coach Todd Monken on Monday, as reported by ESPN. "That's my opinion, that's not [Andrew Berry's]. I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that's a slippery slope when you go down that, irrespective of talent, right? In terms of the situation he's [put] himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we've seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports.

"But from my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that's going to be your franchise quarterback if he's ever eligible to even play in the NFL."

Meanwhile, general manager Andrew Berry struck a different tone, which is why we can’t discount the Browns getting involved in the Sorsby sweepstakes.

"No different than we do every year," confirmed Berry. "We'll do the work on all the prospects, and then we'll make the appropriate decision for the organization."

Browns GM Andrew Berry on possible interest in QB Brendan Sorsby https://t.co/uWQeegJImC pic.twitter.com/JBjYM8VFJS — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 2, 2026

In other words, Berry will do as he see’s fit, even if his head coach isn’t completely on board with the idea. That’s basically the same message stemming from Garrett’s recent departure, when Monken admitted

What are Brendan Sorsby's chances of landing in Cleveland via the supplemental draft?

Certainly, not zero.

While Monken's worries are well founded, and adding Sorsby to an already cloudy situation at the most important position in all of sports doesn’t exactly look like a recipe for success, the man with the final word seems to think otherwise.

Plus, Berry just received an extra 2027 first-round draft pick in the Garrett for Verse trade, among other compensation, so he has the required ammo to make a move for Sorsby, if he pleases.

At this point, Sorsby is widely projected to fetch at least a second-round pick, if not a first-rounder, through the supplemental draft, and the Browns are in prime position to pay up. But regardless of Sorsby’s undeniable talent, the bigger question is he worth it?

Is Sorsby, and all the baggage that comes with him, really worth giving up such a big portion of the compensation received in exchange for letting your best player since Jim Brown walk out the door?